Anterix Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,432
|$
|47,374
|Non-trade receivable
|-
|2,926
|Spectrum receivable
|5,330
|7,107
|Escrow deposits
|5,242
|547
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,357
|2,801
|Total current assets
|55,361
|60,755
|Escrow deposits
|1,903
|7,103
|Property and equipment, net
|1,170
|1,302
|Right of use assets, net
|4,716
|4,829
|Intangible assets
|265,319
|228,983
|Deferred broadband costs
|29,788
|28,944
|Other assets
|1,320
|1,188
|Total assets
|$
|359,577
|$
|333,104
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|$
|6,617
|$
|9,075
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|2,360
|2,265
|Due to related parties
|30
|30
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,531
|1,643
|Contingent liability
|19,067
|8,093
|Deferred revenue
|6,343
|6,095
|Total current liabilities
|35,948
|27,201
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,673
|3,747
|Contingent liability
|4,244
|15,336
|Deferred revenue
|121,871
|118,577
|Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets
|4,911
|4,911
|Deferred income tax
|4,099
|6,606
|Other liabilities
|60
|125
|Total liabilities
|174,806
|176,503
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,695,874 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|551,532
|548,542
|Accumulated deficit
|(366,763
|)
|(391,943
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|184,771
|156,601
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|359,577
|$
|333,104
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Spectrum revenue
|$
|1,418
|$
|1,525
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|10,449
|12,851
|Sales and support
|1,493
|1,850
|Product development
|1,120
|1,750
|Severance and other related charges
|620
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|124
|179
|Operating expenses
|13,806
|16,630
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(33,916
|)
|(93
|)
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(961
|)
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|8
|-
|Income (loss) from operations
|22,481
|(15,012
|)
|Interest income
|442
|694
|Other income
|-
|16
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|22,923
|(14,302
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,257
|)
|1,222
|Net income (loss)
|$
|25,180
|$
|(15,524
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|(0.84
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share diluted
|$
|1.35
|$
|(0.84
|)
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|18,621,701
|18,486,964
|Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|18,704,131
|18,486,964
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|25,180
|$
|(15,524
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|124
|179
|Stock compensation expense
|3,632
|4,346
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,507
|)
|1,057
|Right of use assets
|113
|434
|Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net
|(33,916
|)
|(93
|)
|Gain on sale of intangible assets, net
|(961
|)
|-
|Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net
|8
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Non-trade receivable
|2,926
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|377
|974
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|(2,556
|)
|(1,558
|)
|Accrued severance and other related charges
|95
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(186
|)
|(531
|)
|Contingent liability
|1,054
|10,000
|Deferred revenue
|3,542
|(1,525
|)
|Other liabilities
|(65
|)
|(120
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,140
|)
|(2,361
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs
|(3,966
|)
|(5,400
|)
|Proceeds from sale of spectrum
|1,301
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,665
|)
|(5,400
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|-
|1,617
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(2,027
|)
|Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock
|(642
|)
|(661
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(642
|)
|(1,071
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(6,447
|)
|(8,832
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|55,024
|68,124
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|48,577
|$
|59,292
|Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period:
|Operating leases paid
|$
|569
|$
|593
|Non-cash investing activity:
|Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations
|$
|(14
|)
|$
|-
|Network equipment provided in exchange for wireless licenses
|$
|-
|$
|47
|Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets
|$
|1,172
|$
|-
|Right of use assets new leases
|$
|321
|$
|248
|Right of use assets modifications and renewals
|$
|37
|$
|247
|The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|June 30,2025
|March 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,432
|$
|47,374
|Escrow deposits
|7,145
|7,650
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|48,577
|$
|55,024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|51,715
|$
|60,578
|Escrow deposits
|7,577
|7,546
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|59,292
|$
|68,124
Other Financial Information
Other Financial Information
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)
|Three months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Number of shares repurchased and retired
|-
|63
|Average price paid per share*
|$
|-
|$
|32.47
|Total cost to repurchase
|$
|-
|$
|2,027
|* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.
|As of June 30, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.
