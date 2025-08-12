Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights



Revenue: $8.2 million; 59% YoY increase

Net Income: $13.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA2 (Loss): ($4.7) million

Earnings Per Share: $0.28 per share

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Per Share2 : ($0.10) per share Bitcoin Investment Treasury Holdings: 1,492 Bitcoin; $160 million value as of 6/30/2025

Key Operating Metrics



Total Transaction Volume: $265 million; 124% YoY increase

Total Active Accounts: 615,000+, added +10,000 new accounts in the quarter Total Verified Accounts: 80,000+, added +3,000 new verified accounts in the quarter

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with revenues for the second quarter increasing by 59% versus a year ago, while core KPIs such as Active Accounts and Transaction Volumes continued to expand", said Fold Chairman and CEO, Will Reeves. "Building on our successful public listing and the momentum from our first quarter, we have continued to execute on our strategic initiatives and deliver meaningful progress in the second quarter of 2025."

Mr. Reeves continued, "We made substantial progress across our key growth initiatives during the quarter. The Fold Credit Card continues to generate significant consumer interest, with our waitlist now exceeding 75,000 people as we work toward our planned launch later this year. Our Bitcoin Gift Card successfully launched in the quarter and continues to gain traction. The card is now available through prominent online partners such as giftcards.com, with an eventual goal of being ubiquitous across the entire US retail footprint, including brick and mortar retail locations. With a broad market presence, we believe our card will capture a material portion of the billions of dollars Americans spend annually on gift cards and become a substantial new avenue for bitcoin ownership. In our Custody and Trading business, we launched Bitcoin Sends this quarter which allows users to send and receive bitcoin directly with any wallet address. We are also assessing many new opportunities that are natural extensions to our existing services."

Reeves concluded, "Our Bitcoin Investment Treasury currently stands at nearly 1,500 BTC, representing nearly $180 million in value as of August 12, 2025. Our treasury strategy reached a significant milestone in the second quarter with the successful establishment of a $250 million equity purchase facility. This facility allows Fold to continue to expand our Bitcoin holdings, reinforces our commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset, and allows Fold to be opportunistic in building our Bitcoin position while maintaining operational flexibility. At Fold, we remain steadfast believers in Bitcoin and view a robust treasury strategy as fundamental to creating shareholder value. As we progress through 2025, we plan to leverage this enhanced financial capacity to strengthen our Bitcoin holdings while continuing to execute on our growth initiatives."

Strategic & Business Updates:



Fold Credit Card (announced in February 2025)



Over 75,000 applicants on the waitlist



2% unlimited rewards card

Expected in late 2025

Fold Bitcoin Gift Card (announced May 2025)



New distribution channel for bitcoin financial services



Available through and select retailers today



Plans for broad distribution through an expansive sales network across the US

Mass market customer acquisition strategy

Custody and Trading Expansion



Launched Bitcoin Sends this quarter



Opening exchange to an expanded user base



Expanding coverage to users in additional states

Enhanced funding options and larger order acceptance including wires

New Opportunities

Evaluating several new opportunities in the broader personal finance space

Bitcoin Investment Treasury Currently hold 1,492 Bitcoin with a value of $160 million as of June 30, 2025

Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Fold will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date : August 12, 2025

Time : 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Call Links :



Live Webcast: Link Dial-in Registration Link: Link

A replay of the call will be archived at

Footnotes

1 In June 2025, the Company entered into an agreement for a $250 million equity purchase facility (“Facility”). Pursuant to the Facility, the Company, in its sole discretion, has the right, but not the obligation, to issue and sell up to $250 million in newly issued shares of the Company's Common Stock, subject to certain conditions. The Company expects that any proceeds received by it from the Facility will be used for, without limitation, purchasing additional bitcoin for the Company's corporate treasury, working capital and general corporate purposes.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjust EBITDA Per Share are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (a“Non-GAAP Financial Measure”). Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Fold:

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded Bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use Bitcoin. With 1,492 BTC in its bitcoin investment treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating Bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Card, Fold Credit Card, and Fold Bitcoin Gift Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the Bitcoin-powered future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the anticipated benefits of the business combination. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“predict,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include the potential benefits of the new ELOC, Fold's treasury strategy and the potential success of Fold's market, product and growth strategies. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) the effect of the consummation of the business combination on Fold's business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iv) the ability to implement business plans and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (v) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; (vi) the ability of Fold to gain full access to the ELOC, which is dependent on Fold's ability to obtain stockholder approval and to satisfy the other conditions provided in the ELOC and which can be limited because the investor in the ELOC can refuse to invest to the extent the investment would result in the investor holding more than 9.99% of our shares of common stock; and (vii) those factors discussed in Fold's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.