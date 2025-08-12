Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,609,719
|$
|18,330,359
|Accounts receivable, net
|697,560
|451,455
|Inventories
|330,302
|262,813
|Digital assets - rewards treasury
|9,369,298
|8,569,651
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,644,514
|687,100
|Total current assets
|20,651,394
|28,301,378
|Digital assets - investment treasury
|159,861,386
|93,568,700
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|1,236,977
|1,000,065
|Deferred transaction costs
|-
|2,784,893
|Other Non-current Assets
|353,250
|-
|Total assets
|$
|182,103,006
|$
|125,655,036
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,308,838
|$
|1,113,552
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,922,347
|71,858
|December 2024 convertible note, net
|-
|11,752,905.00
|Customer rewards liability
|9,369,298
|8,569,651
|Deferred revenue
|290,517
|387,776
|Total current liabilities
|12,891,000
|21,895,742
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|451,793
|487,690
|June 2025 convertible note, net
|21,818,603
|-
|March 2025 convertible note - related party
|58,123,251
|-
|Simple Agreements for Future Equity (“SAFEs”)
|-
|171,080,533
|Other Non-current Liabilities
|293,114
|-
|Total liabilities
|93,577,761
|193,463,965
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 10,204,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|-
|1,020
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 47,066,769 shares issued and 46,571,343 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 5,836,882 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
|4,658
|584
|Additional paid-in-capital
|225,322,741
|33,537,989
|Accumulated deficit
|(136,802,154
|)
|(101,348,522
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|88,525,245
|(67,808,929
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|182,103,006
|$
|125,655,036
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues, net
|$
|8,175,926
|$
|5,138,624
|$
|15,263,763
|$
|10,069,835
|Operating expenses
|Banking and payment costs
|7,682,621
|4,817,736
|14,441,545
|9,444,484
|Custody and trading costs
|142,811
|28,498
|188,596
|49,786
|Compensation and benefits
|3,676,657
|849,280
|10,134,597
|1,606,645
|Marketing expenses
|620,923
|38,335
|1,020,721
|80,802
|Professional fees
|1,270,345
|238,862
|3,058,850
|275,530
|Amortization expense
|106,837
|62,392
|197,908
|119,745
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|2,071,505
|(1,004,851
|)
|970,648
|2,418,194
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,334,677
|)
|950,744
|(1,324,091
|)
|(2,541,145
|)
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,264,422
|346,608
|2,400,876
|659,502
|Total operating expenses
|14,501,444
|6,327,604
|31,089,650
|12,113,543
|Operating loss
|(6,325,518
|)
|(1,188,980
|)
|(15,825,887
|)
|(2,043,708
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury
|36,582,224
|(1,106,080
|)
|20,965,072
|(1,106,080
|)
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|(36,940
|)
|(6,503,113
|)
|(132,004
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|(5,309,608
|)
|-
|(11,843,751
|)
|-
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|(9,569,109
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(9,612,199
|)
|-
|(9,612,199
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(1,974,849
|)
|-
|(3,246,487
|)
|-
|Other income
|66,398
|12,312
|186,701
|25,167
|Other income (expense), net
|19,751,966
|(1,130,708
|)
|(19,622,886
|)
|(1,212,917
|)
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|13,426,448
|(2,319,688
|)
|(35,448,773
|)
|(3,256,625
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|881
|(241
|)
|4,859
|7,868
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,425,567
|$
|(2,319,447
|)
|$
|(35,453,632
|)
|$
|(3,264,493
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|13,425,567
|$
|(2,319,447
|)
|$
|(35,453,632
|)
|$
|(3,264,493
|)
|Diluted
|$
|13,425,567
|$
|(2,319,447
|)
|$
|(35,453,632
|)
|$
|(3,264,493
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.98
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.98
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|46,503,358
|5,836,882
|36,062,784
|5,836,882
|Diluted
|47,561,116
|5,836,882
|36,062,784
|5,836,882
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(35,453,632
|)
|$
|(3,264,493
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization expense
|197,908
|119,745
|Gain on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(1,324,091
|)
|(2,541,145
|)
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - investment treasury
|(20,965,072
|)
|1,106,080
|Loss on customer rewards liability
|970,648
|2,418,194
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|11,843,751
|-
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|9,569,109
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|9,612,199
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|112,187
|-
|Amortization of debt discount and premium
|953,404
|-
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|6,503,113
|132,004
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,895,480
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(246,105
|)
|(72,989
|)
|Inventories
|(67,489
|)
|(58,066
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(603,031
|)
|66,619
|Accounts payable
|195,286
|191,640
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,376,866
|(4,167
|)
|Customer reward liability
|1,318,429
|933,352
|Deferred revenue
|(133,156
|)
|(240,558
|)
|Other Non-current Liabilities
|293,114
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,951,082
|)
|(1,213,784
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of digital assets
|(2,374,030
|)
|(821,743
|)
|Proceeds from sales of digital assets
|-
|-
|Payments for capitalized software development costs
|(434,820
|)
|(304,516
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,808,850
|)
|(1,126,259
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from recapitalization
|804,625
|-
|Payments of deferred IPO costs
|(652,013
|)
|-
|Proceeds received from SAFE financings
|-
|3,000,000
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(113,320
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|39,292
|3,000,000
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(11,720,640
|)
|659,957
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|18,330,359
|1,491,544
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|6,609,719
|$
|2,151,501
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Proceeds from SAFE financings received in digital assets
|$
|-
|$
|50,000,000
|Non-cash payment of interest with common stock
|646,667
|-
|Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions
|1,489,430
|2,096,889
|Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current obligations
|46,955
|-
|Recapitalization
|173,019,904
|-
|Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party
|43,965,525
|-
|Change in fair value of Series C Warrants included in loss on extinguishment
|498,771
|-
|Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party
|2,313,975
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,425,567
|$
|(2,319,447
|)
|$
|(35,453,632
|)
|$
|(3,264,493
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense
|1,974,849
|-
|3,246,487
|-
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|881
|(241
|)
|4,859
|7,868
|Amortization expense
|106,837
|62,392
|197,908
|119,745
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,725,205
|6,895,480
|-
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|2,071,505
|(1,004,851
|)
|970,648
|2,418,194
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,334,677
|)
|950,744
|(1,324,091
|)
|(2,541,145
|)
|Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury
|(36,582,224
|)
|1,106,080
|(20,965,072
|)
|1,106,080
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|36,940
|6,503,113
|132,004
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|5,309,608
|-
|11,843,751
|-
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|9,569,109
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|9,612,199
|-
|9,612,199
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,690,250
|)
|$
|(1,168,383
|)
|$
|(8,899,241
|)
|$
|(2,021,747
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)
|$
|(4,690,250
|)
|$
|(1,168,383
|)
|$
|(8,899,241
|)
|$
|(2,021,747
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|46,503,358
|5,836,882
|36,062,784
|5,836,882
|Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Orange Group
Samir Jain, CFA
...
Media:
Elev8 New Media
Jessica Starman, MBA
...
