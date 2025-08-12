Mobile Infrastructure Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|As of June 30, 2025
|As of December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Investments in real estate
|Land and improvements
|$
|157,922
|$
|157,922
|Buildings and improvements
|260,181
|259,750
|Construction in progress
|92
|13
|Intangible assets
|10,063
|10,063
|428,258
|427,748
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(42,959
|)
|(38,018
|)
|Total investments in real estate, net
|385,299
|389,730
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,621
|10,655
|Cash – restricted
|5,234
|5,164
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,321
|3,516
|Note receivable
|-
|3,120
|Other assets
|1,098
|2,877
|Total assets
|$
|405,573
|$
|415,062
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Notes payable, net
|$
|184,745
|$
|185,921
|Line of credit
|29,535
|27,238
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|10,896
|10,634
|Accrued preferred distributions and redemptions
|319
|596
|Earn-Out Liability
|700
|935
|Due to related parties
|470
|467
|Total liabilities
|226,665
|225,791
|Equity
|Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock Series A, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 1,874 and 1,949 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $1,874,000 and $1,949,000 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Preferred stock Series 1, $0.0001 par value, 97,000 shares authorized, 15,547 and 18,165 shares issued and outstanding, with a stated liquidation value of $15,547,000 and $18,165,000 as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Preferred stock Series 2, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized, 46,000 issued and converted (stated liquidation value of zero as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,785,127 and 40,376,974 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Warrants issued and outstanding – 2,553,192 warrants as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|3,319
|3,319
|Additional paid-in capital
|305,510
|306,718
|Accumulated deficit
|(148,196
|)
|(140,056
|)
|Total Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Stockholders' Equity
|160,635
|169,983
|Non-controlling interest
|18,273
|19,288
|Total equity
|178,908
|189,271
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|405,573
|$
|415,062
| MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Managed property revenue
|$
|7,441
|$
|7,226
|$
|13,986
|$
|12,727
|Base rental income
|1,447
|1,523
|2,906
|3,166
|Percentage rental income
|104
|517
|335
|2,200
|Total revenues
|8,992
|9,266
|17,227
|18,093
|Operating expenses
|Property taxes
|1,779
|1,809
|3,651
|3,713
|Property operating expense
|1,778
|1,824
|3,677
|3,345
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,867
|2,096
|4,948
|4,189
|General and administrative
|2,071
|2,909
|3,979
|5,926
|Professional fees
|352
|260
|813
|949
|Impairment
|-
|-
|-
|157
|Total expenses
|8,847
|8,898
|17,068
|18,279
|Other
|Interest expense, net
|(4,704
|)
|(3,087
|)
|(9,340
|)
|(6,066
|)
|Loss on sale of real estate
|-
|-
|-
|(42
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|33
|(60
|)
|(49
|)
|(128
|)
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out liability
|(135
|)
|310
|235
|964
|Total other expense
|(4,806
|)
|(2,837
|)
|(9,154
|)
|(5,272
|)
|Net Loss
|(4,661
|)
|(2,469
|)
|(8,995
|)
|(5,458
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(411
|)
|(1,112
|)
|(855
|)
|(2,003
|)
|Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's stockholders
|$
|(4,250
|)
|$
|(1,357
|)
|$
|(8,140
|)
|$
|(3,455
|)
|Preferred stock distributions declared – Series A
|(27
|)
|(34
|)
|(55
|)
|(71
|)
|Preferred stock distributions declared – Series 1
|(221
|)
|(452
|)
|(462
|)
|(943
|)
|Net loss attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's common stockholders
|$
|(4,498
|)
|$
|(1,843
|)
|$
|(8,657
|)
|$
|(4,469
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per weighted average common share:
|Net loss per share attributable to Mobile Infrastructure Corporation's common stockholders – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|40,660,453
|29,225,378
|40,592,459
|28,731,365
Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income (“NOI”) is presented as a supplemental measure of our performance. The Company believes that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations, as it highlights operating trends such as pricing and demand for our portfolio at the property level as opposed to the corporate level. NOI is calculated as total revenues less property operating expenses and property taxes. The Company uses NOI internally in evaluating property performance, measuring property operating trends, and valuing properties in our portfolio. Other real estate companies may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other real estate companies. NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of financial performance as it does not reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income and expenses, or the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties that could materially impact results from operations.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) reflects net income (loss) excluding the impact of the following items: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and the provision for income taxes, for all periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to stock based compensation expense, non-cash changes in fair value of the Earn-Out Liability, gains or losses from disposition of real estate assets, impairment write-downs of depreciable property, and Other Income, Net.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparison with results from other companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense because differences in types, use, and costs of assets can result in considerable variability in depreciation and amortization expense among companies. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance which allows for comparison of earnings and evaluation of debt leverage and fixed cost coverage. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income (loss), cash flow from operations or any other operating GAAP measure.
Forward-Looking Basis
The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, external growth factors and balance sheet items, that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
The following table presents NOI as well as a reconciliation of NOI to Net Loss, the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP reported in our consolidated financial statements, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|%
|2025
|2024
|%
|Revenues
|Managed property revenue
|$
|7,441
|$
|7,226
|$
|13,986
|$
|12,727
|Base rental income
|1,447
|1,523
|2,906
|3,166
|Percentage rental income
|104
|517
|335
|2,200
|Total revenues
|8,992
|9,266
|(3.0
|)%
|17,227
|18,093
|(4.8
|)%
|Operating expenses
|Property taxes
|1,779
|1,809
|3,651
|3,713
|Property operating expense
|1,778
|1,824
|3,677
|3,345
|Net Operating Income
|5,435
|5,633
|(3.5
|)%
|9,899
|11,035
|(10.3
|)%
|Reconciliation
|Net Loss
|(4,661
|)
|(2,469
|)
|(8,995
|)
|(5,458
|)
|Loss on sale of real estate
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Other income (expense), net
|(33
|)
|60
|49
|128
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out Liability
|135
|(310
|)
|(235
|)
|(964
|)
|Interest expense, net
|4,704
|3,087
|9,340
|6,066
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,867
|2,096
|4,948
|4,189
|General and administrative
|2,071
|2,909
|3,979
|5,926
|Professional fees
|352
|260
|813
|949
|Impairment
|-
|-
|-
|157
|Net Operating Income
|$
|5,435
|$
|5,633
|$
|9,899
|$
|11,035
The following table presents the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands):
|For the Three Month Ended June 30,
|For the Six Month Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company
|Net loss
|$
|(4,661
|)
|$
|(2,469
|)
|$
|(8,995
|)
|$
|(5,458
|)
|Interest expense, net
|4,704
|3,087
|9,340
|6,066
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,867
|2,096
|4,948
|4,189
|Impairment
|-
|-
|-
|157
|Change in fair value of Earn-Out Liability
|135
|(310
|)
|(235
|)
|(964
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(33
|)
|60
|49
|128
|Loss on sale of real estate
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Equity based compensation
|834
|1,610
|1,488
|3,409
|Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company
|$
|3,846
|$
|4,074
|$
|6,595
|$
|7,569
Net Asset Value
The Company expects to update NAV as of December 31, 2025 and on each anniversary thereof. The following table provides a breakdown of the major components of our total Net Asset Value attributable to the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2024:
| As of June 30, 2024
| Estimated Value
|Investments in real estate(a,b)
|$
|546,130
|Cash and restricted cash
|13,314
|Other assets
|7,647
|Total Assets
|567,091
|Notes payable and revolving credit facility, net (at fair value)(b)
|179,601
|Accrued preferred distributions
|9,864
|Other liabilities(c)
|11,758
|Total liabilities
|201,223
|Preferred stock
|33,782
|Total estimated net asset value
|$
|332,086
|Fully diluted shares outstanding(d)
|45,820,367
|Net asset value per fully diluted share
|$
|7.25
|
a) Estimated value was based on implied cap rate of 4.0% applied to TTM NOI for properties owned as of June 30, 2024.
b) Adjusted for noncontrolling interest related to certain properties.
c) Excludes certain liability classified equity instruments not expected to be settled in cash.
d) Includes all outstanding operating partnership units and excludes out-of-the-money equity instruments.
As with any valuation method, the methods used to determine our internally-prepared NAV per share were based upon a number of assumptions, estimates, forecasts and judgments that over time may prove to be incorrect, incomplete or may change materially. There are no rules or regulations that require us to calculate NAV in a certain manner. As a result, other public companies may use different methodologies or assumptions to determine NAV. In addition, NAV is not a measure used under GAAP and the valuations of and certain adjustments made to our assets and liabilities used in the determination of NAV will differ from GAAP. You should not consider NAV to be equivalent to stockholders' equity or any other GAAP measure. The estimated value of the Company's assets and liabilities is as of a specific date and such value is expected to fluctuate over time in response to future events, including, but not limited to, changes to commercial real estate values, changes in market interest rates for real estate debt, changes in capitalization rates, changes in laws or regulations, demographic changes, returns on competing investments, local and national economic factors, among other factors. Further, estimated NAV per share, if viewed in isolation, could create a misleading or incomplete view of the current value of the shares of the Company's common stock. Our NAV is not a representation, warranty or guarantee that we would fully realize our NAV upon a sale of our assets or with respect to the trading price of our shares of common stock. Investors are advised to carefully review the Company's disclosures filed with the SEC in evaluating the Company or making any investment decision related thereto.
