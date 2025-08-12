Slide Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Gross premiums written
|$
|435,384
|$
|348,336
|$
|713,633
|$
|592,964
|Change in unearned premiums
|(96,726
|)
|(87,769
|)
|(24,084
|)
|(95,036
|)
|Gross premiums earned
|338,658
|260,567
|689,549
|497,928
|Ceded premiums earned
|(94,799
|)
|(65,601
|)
|(179,649
|)
|(114,854
|)
|Net premiums earned
|243,859
|194,966
|509,900
|383,074
|Net investment income
|15,040
|12,151
|28,848
|21,714
|Policy fees
|2,455
|1,971
|3,988
|2,920
|Other income
|253
|43
|464
|549
|Total revenue
|$
|261,607
|$
|209,131
|$
|543,200
|$
|408,257
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred, net
|91,369
|89,520
|175,130
|168,541
|Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
|32,096
|17,782
|60,668
|34,862
|General and administrative expenses
|37,935
|26,752
|79,314
|53,833
|Interest expense
|895
|1,307
|1,830
|1,587
|Depreciation expense
|1,117
|363
|2,262
|680
|Amortization expense
|1,898
|1,958
|3,792
|3,946
|Total expenses
|$
|165,310
|$
|137,682
|$
|322,996
|$
|263,449
|Net income before income tax expense
|96,297
|71,449
|220,204
|144,808
|Income tax expense
|26,225
|17,707
|57,629
|36,353
|Net income
|$
|70,072
|$
|53,742
|$
|162,575
|$
|108,455
|Basic income earnings per share
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.96
|$
|2.63
|$
|1.93
|Diluted income earnings per share
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.90
| Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and par value amounts)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Invested assets:
|Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at estimated fair value (amortized costs: $447,435 and $464,585, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0 respectively)
|$
|454,550
|$
|464,966
|Other investments, net
|4,212
|4,548
|Total invested assets
|$
|458,762
|$
|469,514
|Cash and cash equivalents
|936,187
|493,409
|Restricted cash
|648
|631
|Restricted cash - variable interest entity
|478,913
|295,802
|Accrued interest income
|5,786
|5,569
|Assumed premiums receivable
|22,312
|10,284
|Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit loss of $1,512 and $1,048, respectively
|69,902
|47,642
|Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively
|45,243
|-
|Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses net of allowance for credit loss: $0 and $0, respectively
|240,241
|341,051
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|432,733
|148,288
|Deferred tax assets
|15,742
|17,371
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|71,458
|65,046
|Advanced payments of premium tax liability
|1,115
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|12,812
|13,578
|Right-of-use lease asset, operating
|7,701
|8,390
|Intangibles, net
|3,900
|7,692
|Goodwill
|2,603
|2,603
|Prepaid expenses
|7,361
|4,192
|Other assets
|610
|865
|Total assets
|$
|2,814,029
|$
|1,931,927
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
|$
|571,812
|$
|595,487
|Unearned premiums
|720,394
|696,310
|Commissions payable
|11,265
|8,254
|Advanced recoveries on reinsurance
|-
|4,844
|Deferred revenue
|90
|90
|Reinsurance premiums payable
|444,554
|70,452
|Long-term debt, net
|36,280
|39,190
|Interest rate swap liability
|103
|117
|Income taxes payable
|72,638
|43,943
|Advanced premiums
|50,518
|12,051
|Premium tax liabilities
|-
|1,206
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|24,357
|13,858
|Lease liability, operating
|8,374
|9,063
|Other liabilities
|5,584
|3,903
|Total liabilities
|$
|1,945,969
|$
|1,498,768
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common Stock (par value $0.01, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 125,243,157 and 56,224,168 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,252
|562
|Preferred stock (par value $0.01, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 51,374,125 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|-
|514
|Additional paid-in capital
|389,731
|122,607
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|5,311
|285
|Retained earnings
|471,766
|309,191
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|868,060
|$
|433,159
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,814,029
|$
|1,931,927
| Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information
| Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
| Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands)
|Revenue
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Gross premiums written
|$
|435,384
|$
|348,336
|$
|713,633
|$
|592,964
|$
|1,334,864
|Policy fees
|2,455
|1,971
|3,988
|2,920
|6,550
|Total revenue
|$
|261,607
|$
|209,131
|$
|543,200
|$
|408,257
|$
|864,814
|Net income
|$
|70,072
|$
|53,742
|$
|162,575
|$
|108,455
|$
|201,125
|Key Ratios
|Loss ratio
|37.4
|%
|45.9
|%
|34.3
|%
|44.0
|%
|42.8
|%
|Policy acquisition expense ratio
|13.2
|%
|9.1
|%
|11.9
|%
|9.1
|%
|10.8
|%
|Expense ratio
|30.0
|%
|24.0
|%
|28.6
|%
|24.3
|%
|29.5
|%
|Combined ratio
|67.4
|%
|69.9
|%
|62.9
|%
|68.3
|%
|72.3
|%
|Return on equity
|10.0
|%
|16.9
|%
|25.0
|%
|37.3
|%
|60.0
|%
|Policies in Force
|Policies in force at beginning of period
|348,029
|257,405
|343,056
|211,504
|211,504
|Citizens residential policies assumed
|14,167
|15,985
|26,240
|64,585
|135,530
|Citizens commercial residential policies assumed
|44
|-
|130
|-
|444
|New residential policies written
|5,603
|16,084
|11,376
|23,608
|46,397
|New commercial residential policies written
|41
|-
|53
|-
|-
|Policy renewal rate
|87.9
|%
|88.1
|%
|88.3
|%
|88.2
|%
|85.9
|%
|Policies in force at end of period
|348,439
|275,178
|348,439
|275,178
|343,056
|Average premium per residential policy
|3,963
|3,991
|3,963
|3,991
|3,924
|Average premium per commercial residential policy
|110,575
|-
|110,575
|-
|97,240
| June 30, 2025
(in thousands)
| December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
|Total Assets
|$
|2,814,029
|$
|1,931,927
|Shareholders' Equity
|868,060
|433,159
|Total common and preferred shares outstanding
|125,243
|107,598
