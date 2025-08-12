Cue Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Recent Business Highlights
| Cue Biopharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|2025
|2024
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|2,954
|$
|2,658
|$
|3,374
|$
|4,375
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|3,679
|3,511
|7,852
|7,697
|Research and development
|7,910
|9,530
|16,457
|19,729
|Total operating expenses
|11,589
|13,041
|24,309
|27,426
|Loss from operations
|(8,635
|)
|(10,383
|)
|(20,935
|)
|(23,051
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|198
|427
|368
|989
|Interest expense
|(45
|)
|(215
|)
|(172
|)
|(456
|)
|Total other income, net
|153
|212
|196
|533
|Net loss
|$
|(8,482
|)
|$
|(10,171
|)
|$
|(20,739
|)
|$
|(22,518
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(8,482
|)
|$
|(10,171
|)
|$
|(20,739
|)
|$
|(22,518
|)
| Net loss per common share – basic and
diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.45
|)
| Weighted average common shares
outstanding – basic and diluted
|95,459,401
|50,174,756
|84,857,051
|49,822,689
| Cue Biopharma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27,492
|$
|22,459
|Other assets
|13,215
|9,732
|Total assets
|$
|40,707
|$
|32,191
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Liabilities
|$
|22,548
|$
|14,692
|Stockholders' equity
|18,159
|17,499
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|40,707
|$
|32,191
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient's body. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT® (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body's intrinsic immune system without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.
Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.
For more information please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the company's belief regarding the potential benefits and applications of its drug candidates and programs, including CUE-101's potential to control CAR-T cell expansion and persistence in vivo and that CUE-101 has the potential to establish a new standard of care for HPV+ HNSCC patients; the company's plans to submit an IND for CUE-401; the company's business strategies, plans and prospects; and the company's potential receipt of future milestone-based payments. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seek,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“promise” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company's limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the near term and successfully remediate its current“going concern” determination that it does not have sufficient capital on hand to continue operations beyond the next twelve months; the company's ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company's research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies or clinical trials or the company's ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including possible effects on the company's operations and clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company's reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future and ability to continue as a going concern; the company's ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Investor Contact
Marie Campinell
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
...
Media Contact
Jonathan Pappas
LifeSci Communications
...
