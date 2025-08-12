Logicmark, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Highlighted By 22% Sales Growth

Summary:



Revenues were $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22% compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Gross Profit in the second quarter of 2025 improved 24% to $1.9 million compared with the prior year period.

Gross margin improved to 67.5%, a 99 bp increase compared with the prior year period.

Improved liquidity with cash and investments of $13.0 million, due to a successful capital raise earlier in the year, along with no long-term debt, as of June 30, 2025.

Completed transition of the Company's common stock to the OTC market during the second quarter, providing a less restrictive trading platform. Expanded the sales organization with key leadership hires to accelerate B2B growth, revitalize the reseller program, and strengthen go-to-market capabilities.

Chia-Lin Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of LogicMark , commented,“I'm pleased with the revenue growth we achieved in the second quarter, accelerating at a pace markedly faster than anything in the recent past. Our R&D team has been diligently enhancing existing products, creating new hardware and software, and introducing state-of-the-art features such as AI-enabled fall detection. The Company's expanding variety of personal safety devices provides cost-effective solutions that meet the needs of entire families, supporting aging in place and giving people confidence that help is always close at hand. Personal safety remains a consistent priority for households, and we are building solutions that support families at every stage of life.

“To build on this momentum, we are scaling our go-to-market capabilities. We recently appointed a new Senior Vice President of Sales to lead our sales efforts. In addition, we have been working to revitalize our reseller program in order to provide stronger partner support and broader customer reach. These initiatives will position us to expand into institutional and other government channels, including opportunities opened through our GSA contract. Our growing product and IP portfolio, along with new strategic investment in sales infrastructure, also positions LogicMark to capture the expanding demand for personal safety and care technology solutions.

“With a strengthened cash position and our transition to another stock exchange behind us, we can focus on disciplined execution and serving our customers. Building a strong company takes time and commitment, and the foundation we have been laying over the past few years through innovation, channel expansion, and operational focus will drive meaningful, lasting value for our customers and stakeholders alike,” concluded Ms. Simmons.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $2.9 million, up 22% compared with $2.3 million of revenue for the same period last year. Higher sales of the Freedom Alert Mini units, launched in 2024, and our recently upgraded Guardian Alert 911 Plus were the primary drivers of the revenue increase.

Gross profit in the second quarter of this year was $1.9 million, rising 24%, compared with $1.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin increased to 67.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 66.6% in the prior-year period, an increase of 99 bps, driven by a shift in sales mix to higher margin products.

Total operating expenses were $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, versus $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The 12% increase was driven by costs related to recruiting efforts to grow the sales team, as well as higher consulting and legal fees.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $2.1 million, unchanged compared with the same period last year. On a fully diluted per share basis, there was no loss or gain, compared with a net loss per share of $24.12 for the same period last year. This improvement in the net loss per share is attributable to the higher number of weighted average common shares outstanding in the current quarter.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company completed a registered public offering of units and pre-funded units, consisting of common stock, warrants, and pre-funded warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $14.4 million.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company reported cash and investments of $13.0 million, and no long-term debt.

Investor Call and SEC Filings

Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO, and Mark Archer, CFO, will host a live investor call and webcast on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) to review the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website or use the link:

Investors and analysts wishing to participate in the live call should register here:



The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the investor relations website .

