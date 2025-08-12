Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences And Events


2025-08-12 04:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of solar tracking technology products, software and services, today announced its attendance at the following upcoming investor events:

Citi's 2025 Natural Resources Conference August 14, 2025 in Las Vegas
ARRAY's CFO, H. Keith Jennings, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Citi sales representative.

Barclays 39th Annual Energy-Power Conference September 2, 2025 in New York
ARRAY's CEO, Kevin Hostetler, and CFO, H. Keith Jennings will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Barclays sales representative.

RE+ Conference September 8-11, 2025 in Las Vegas
ARRAY's senior management team will be in attendance at the 2025 RE+ conference. Please stop by booth # V9233 to learn more about our innovative product, software, and service offerings.

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
...


MENAFN12082025004107003653ID1109919887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search