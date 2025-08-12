ARRAY Technologies, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences And Events
Citi's 2025 Natural Resources Conference August 14, 2025 in Las Vegas
ARRAY's CFO, H. Keith Jennings, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Citi sales representative.
Barclays 39th Annual Energy-Power Conference September 2, 2025 in New York
ARRAY's CEO, Kevin Hostetler, and CFO, H. Keith Jennings will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Barclays sales representative.
RE+ Conference September 8-11, 2025 in Las Vegas
ARRAY's senior management team will be in attendance at the 2025 RE+ conference. Please stop by booth # V9233 to learn more about our innovative product, software, and service offerings.
About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.
ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology to utility-scale and distributed generation customers, who construct, develop, and operate solar PV sites. With solutions engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers, software platforms and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology - relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
ARRAY Technologies, Inc.
Investor Relations
505-437-0010
...
Legal Disclaimer:
