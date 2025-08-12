Rekor Systems Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except percentages)
|$
|%
|(Dollars in thousands, except percentages)
|$
|%
|Revenue
|$
|12,359
|$
|12,427
|$
|(68
|)
|-1
|%
|$
|21,557
|$
|22,205
|$
|(648
|)
|-3
|%
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|6,245
|5,776
|469
|8
|%
|11,006
|11,061
|(55
|)
|-0
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|6,114
|$
|6,651
|$
|(537
|)
|-8
|%
|$
|10,551
|$
|11,144
|$
|(593
|)
|-5
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|49.5
|%
|53.5
|%
|(4.0
|)%
|-7
|%
|48.9
|%
|50.2
|%
|(1.3
|)%
|-3
|%
The decrease in revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, is primarily attributable to adverse weather conditions and a slowdown in project activity, partially driven by ongoing uncertainty within the government sector.
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization increased compared to the corresponding prior period primarily due to the mix of software and hardware revenue which resulted in an increase in personnel and other direct costs.
Adjusted Gross Margin is typically correlated to the mix of software sales versus service-type work. Typically, our software sales carry a higher Adjusted Gross Margin. As a result of the increase in cost of revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, decreased compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures.
Loss from Operations
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Change
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|2025
|2024
|$
|%
|Loss from operations
|$
|(7,735
|)
|$
|(10,075
|)
|$
|2,340
|-23
|%
|$
|(17,874
|)
|$
|(22,991
|)
|$
|5,117
|-22
|%
Loss from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, decreased primarily due to a reduction in payroll and payroll related costs as a result of cost containment efforts intended to conform to current operations.
We realized an improvement of $2,404,000 or 24%, in our loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company calculates EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for (i) impairment of intangible assets, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) losses or gains on sales of subsidiaries, and (v) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our operating performance or as a measure of liquidity or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate a company's ability to service and/or incur debt. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures.
The following table sets forth the components of the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods included (dollars in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(8,658
|)
|$
|(9,795
|)
|$
|(19,532
|)
|$
|(28,409
|)
|Interest
|586
|544
|1,176
|1,598
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,561
|2,344
|3,117
|4,676
|EBITDA
|$
|(6,511
|)
|$
|(6,907
|)
|$
|(15,239
|)
|$
|(22,135
|)
|Share-based compensation
|$
|723
|$
|1,115
|$
|2,093
|$
|2,282
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|4,693
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,788
|)
|$
|(5,792
|)
|$
|(13,146
|)
|$
|(15,160
|)
Rekor has scheduled a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 P.M. (Eastern).
Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call using the following information:
North America : 877-407-8037/ 201-689-8037
International:
Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers
Webcast :
REPLAY INFORMATION
A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:
Replay Dial-In : 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415
Access ID : 13755067
An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations.
About Rekor Systems, Inc.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: , and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter ), Threads , and Facebook .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and its links and attachments contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under the sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this Press Release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this Press Release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestiture, merger, acquisition, or other business combination that had not been completed as of the date of this filing. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risks discussed in our SEC filings. This cautionary statement also applies to any forward-looking statements made during the conference call referenced herein. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.
Company Contact:
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Eyal Hen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 (443) 545-7260
...
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rekor Systems, Inc.
Charles Degliomini
...
| REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,830
|$
|5,013
|Restricted cash
|340
|316
|Accounts receivable, net of reserve allowance of $571 and $486, respectively
|7,976
|7,232
|Inventory
|4,580
|4,297
|Note receivable, current portion
|312
|340
|Other current assets
|3,342
|2,732
|Total current assets
|21,380
|19,930
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net
|9,754
|11,048
|Right-of-use operating lease assets, net
|7,694
|9,348
|Right-of-use financing lease assets, net
|2,200
|2,317
|Goodwill
|24,313
|24,313
|Intangible assets, net
|13,850
|14,450
|Note receivable, long-term
|-
|142
|Deposits
|881
|927
|Total long-term assets
|58,692
|62,545
|Total assets
|$
|80,072
|$
|82,475
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|4,090
|4,330
|Notes payable, current portion
|-
|1,000
|Loan payable, current portion
|81
|79
|Lease liability operating, short-term
|1,444
|2,310
|Lease liability financing, short-term
|980
|900
|Contract liabilities
|3,752
|3,439
|Liability for ATD Holdback Shares, at fair value
|-
|1,036
|Other current liabilities
|4,874
|5,129
|Total current liabilities
|15,221
|18,223
|Long-term Liabilities
|Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes, net of debt discount of $197 and $263, respectively
|9,803
|9,737
|Series A Prime Revenue Sharing Notes - related party, net of debt discount of $99 and $132, respectively
|4,901
|4,868
|Loan payable, long-term
|154
|194
|Lease liability operating, long-term
|11,654
|12,371
|Lease liability financing, long-term
|922
|977
|Contract liabilities, long-term
|1,352
|1,298
|Deferred tax liability
|79
|79
|Other non-current liabilities
|587
|587
|Total long-term liabilities
|29,452
|30,111
|Total liabilities
|44,673
|48,334
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 authorized, 505,000 shares designated as Series A and 240,861 shares designated as Series B as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. No preferred stock was issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024, respectively.
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 authorized shares; 122,538,090 and 104,700,593 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 122,237,802 and 104,541,073 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|12
|10
|Treasury stock, 300,288 and 159,520 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(873
|)
|(711
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|315,885
|294,935
|Accumulated deficit
|(279,625
|)
|(260,093
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|35,399
|34,141
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|80,072
|$
|82,475
| REKOR SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|12,359
|$
|12,427
|$
|21,557
|$
|22,205
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|6,245
|5,776
|11,006
|11,061
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative expenses
|6,936
|7,370
|14,222
|15,032
|Selling and marketing expenses
|1,700
|2,021
|3,457
|4,435
|Research and development expenses
|3,652
|4,991
|7,629
|9,992
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,561
|2,344
|3,117
|4,676
|Total operating expenses
|13,849
|16,726
|28,425
|34,135
|Loss from operations
|(7,735
|)
|(10,075
|)
|(17,874
|)
|(22,991
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(4,693
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(586
|)
|(544
|)
|(1,176
|)
|(1,598
|)
|(Loss) gain on remeasurement of ATD Holdback Shares
|-
|745
|(120
|)
|745
|Other income
|(337
|)
|79
|(362
|)
|128
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(923
|)
|280
|(1,658
|)
|(5,418
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,658
|)
|$
|(9,795
|)
|$
|(19,532
|)
|$
|(28,409
|)
|Loss per common share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|117,435,953
|84,932,611
|112,459,949
|81,929,347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment