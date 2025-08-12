Soundthinking, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,120
|)
|$
|(752
|)
|$
|(4,604
|)
|$
|(3,661
|)
|Less:
|Restructuring expense
|-
|346
|-
|346
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|5
|-
|5
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(554
|)
|-
|(554
|)
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(3,120
|)
|$
|(955
|)
|$
|(4,604
|)
|$
|(3,864
|)
|Adjusted net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted
|12,712,191
|12,792,952
|12,680,456
|12,781,910
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(3,120
|)
|$
|(752
|)
|$
|(4,604
|)
|$
|(3,661
|)
|Less:
|Interest expense, net
|20
|61
|32
|183
|Income taxes
|86
|234
|186
|348
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,498
|2,518
|4,968
|5,055
|Restructuring expense
|-
|346
|-
|346
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|5
|-
|5
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,841
|3,146
|7,245
|6,073
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(554
|)
|-
|(554
|)
|Impairment of property and equipment
|36
|106
|73
|358
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,361
|$
|5,110
|$
|7,900
|$
|8,153
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): ARR is calculated for a year based on the expected GAAP revenue for the year from contracts that are in effect on January 1st of such year, assuming all such contracts that are due for renewal during the year renew as expected on or near their renewal date, and including contracts executed during the year after January 1st, but for which GAAP revenue recognition starts January 1st of the year. ARR is used by management internally to provide a clearer picture of its sustainable revenue base. SoundThinking believes ARR provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating growth of its recurring services because recurring revenue is particularly relevant for businesses operating under a subscription model, where customer retention and contract renewals play a significant role in long-term financial performance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and earnings call referencing this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the company's guidance for 2025 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the company's long-term targets for gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin and revenue growth, the company's expectations for the increase in its ARR, , the company's belief its strategic investments will pay dividends in client retention and expansion into new verticals, the company's expectations for entering into a sublicensing contract with the NYPD in the third quarter of 2025 and receiving catch-up revenue, the company's long-term financial targets and the company's expectations for accelerating adoption of the company's SafetySmart platform across domestic and international markets. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company's ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company's newer product lines; the availability of funding for the company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the earnings call referencing this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.
About SoundThinking, Inc.
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company's SafetySmartTM platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracerTM, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilderTM, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouterTM, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work®company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
...
Investor Relations Contacts:
Ankit Hira
Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (203) 546 0444
...
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|25,889
|$
|26,960
|$
|54,238
|$
|52,370
|Costs
|Cost of revenues
|12,058
|10,781
|23,776
|21,052
|Impairment of property and equipment
|36
|106
|73
|358
|Total costs
|12,094
|10,887
|23,849
|21,410
|Gross profit
|13,795
|16,073
|30,389
|30,960
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|6,525
|7,322
|13,784
|14,434
|Research and development
|3,746
|3,468
|7,811
|7,028
|General and administrative
|6,467
|5,880
|12,941
|12,710
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|(554
|)
|-
|(554
|)
|Total operating expenses
|16,738
|16,116
|34,536
|33,618
|Operating loss
|(2,943
|)
|(43
|)
|(4,147
|)
|(2,658
|)
|Other expense, net
|Interest expense, net
|(20
|)
|(61
|)
|(32
|)
|(183
|)
|Other expense, net
|(71
|)
|(414
|)
|(239
|)
|(472
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(91
|)
|(475
|)
|(271
|)
|(655
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,034
|)
|(518
|)
|(4,418
|)
|(3,313
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|86
|234
|186
|348
|Net loss
|$
|(3,120
|)
|$
|(752
|)
|$
|(4,604
|)
|$
|(3,661
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|12,712,191
|12,792,952
|12,680,456
|12,781,910
| SoundThinking, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,950
|$
|13,183
|Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
|30,743
|25,464
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,816
|4,881
|Total current assets
|44,509
|43,528
|Property and equipment, net
|19,915
|20,131
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,643
|1,878
|Goodwill
|34,213
|34,213
|Intangible assets, net
|31,266
|33,182
|Other assets
|3,230
|3,861
|Total assets
|$
|134,776
|$
|136,793
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,348
|$
|3,442
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,153
|10,216
|Line of credit
|4,000
|4,000
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|38,479
|38,401
|Total current liabilities
|52,980
|56,059
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|5,051
|5,832
|Deferred tax liability
|1,378
|1,361
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|846
|1,142
|Total liabilities
|60,255
|64,394
|Stockholders' equity
| Common stock: $0.005 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
12,788,631 and 12,634,485 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|64
|64
|Additional paid-in capital
|183,719
|177,021
|Accumulated deficit
|(108,902
|)
|(104,298
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(360
|)
|(388
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|74,521
|72,399
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|134,776
|$
|136,793
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment