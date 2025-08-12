Pubmatic To Participate In Upcoming Financial Conferences
- Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Management will participate in a virtual webcasted fire-side chat at 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT Rosenblatt 5th Annual Virtual Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Management will participate in a virtual webcasted fire-side chat at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Management will host 1x1 meetings at the Wolfe TMT Conference in San Francisco on September 10, 2025.
Live webcasts will be available in the“Events” section of PubMatic's investor relations website at . The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.
About PubMatic
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.CONTACT: Investor Contact: The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic ... Press Contact: Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic ...
