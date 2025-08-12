The Epstein Law Firm Responds To Uber Sexual Assault Revelations Spotlighted In New York Times Investigation

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Epstein , managing partner of The Epstein Law Firm, P.A., has published a response to the New York Times exposé detailing Uber's handling of sexual assaults by its drivers.

In his piece, "When Safety Is a Slogan, Not a Standard: Uber's Sexual Assault Problem Is No Surprise," Epstein addresses the report's finding that Uber received a sexual assault or misconduct complaint in the U.S. every eight minutes between 2017 and 2022 - more than 60 reports a day - and calls for immediate, systemic safety reforms.

"Uber has treated sexual assault as a manageable business cost rather than an existential threat to rider safety," writes Epstein. "For a company in the business of physically transporting people - often women traveling alone - anything short of aggressive prevention is inexcusable."

The blog outlines specific safety measures Uber should implement without delay, including:

Mandatory real-time trip monitoring to detect anomalies.

Gender-based driver-passenger pairing as a rider option.

Recurring driver screenings at regular intervals.

Mandatory in-car video recording for deterrence and evidence.

Transparent annual safety reporting with full incident disclosure.

Epstein emphasizes that many of these measures have already been tested by Uber but were abandoned or made optional because they would slow growth.

The blog also includes a direct message to survivors:

"If you've been assaulted during an Uber ride, you are not alone," Epstein writes. "You have the right to hold both the driver and the company accountable. No corporation is too big to face justice."

About The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

Founded by Barry Epstein over half a century ago, our firm values every client equally. With decades of experience as exceptional personal injury and civil trial lawyers, we are dedicated to mentoring the next generation while delivering personalized, honest communication. We stand by our clients at every step, committed to their pursuit of justice.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Epstein Law Firm, P.A.

