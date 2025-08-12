Grocery TV Recognized On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America For The Third Year In A Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grocery TV, an in-store retail media platform, today announced its ranking of No. 1793 (No. 154 in Advertising, Marketing & PR) on the 2025 Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row. The Inc. 5000 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

From 2021 to 2024, Grocery TV's revenue grew 244%. Alongside that growth, they reached their 5,000-store milestone in Q4 of 2024 and since then, have added nearly 1,500 additional stores to their network. Their store growth has been driven by new partnerships with leading retailers such as Hy-Vee and Giant Eagle as well as existing partnerships that continue to expand.

"Grocery TV has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years," said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO. "Our focus on scale, shopper experience, and performance has driven this success and allowed us to help retailers and brands connect more meaningfully with millions of shoppers on a daily basis."

In 2025, Grocery TV has rolled out a number of products, including closed loop measurement and their digital ironman , aimed at furthering the category and cementing their position as the market leader. They have also provided the industry with performance benchmarks to make it easier for brands and retailers to understand the impact of in-store retail media. Through measurement studies conducted on their network, Grocery TV has shown that in-store retail media drives an average 14% increase in CPG sales and boosts unaided brand awareness by an average of 22% across a range of industry verticals.

To support their next phase of growth, Grocery TV recently refreshed the company's core values to better reflect the principles driving their success.

"We are a team of innovators, optimists, truth-seekers, and trailblazers, and we want the core tenets of our business to reflect that," said Nickell. "Ultimately, we want our team to feel like they are doing the best work of their lives during their time at Grocery TV and excited to build a platform that drives the growth of a new category."

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is the leading in-store retail media platform. Over 120 retailers partner with Grocery TV to modernize their stores and drive incremental revenue, while creating a more engaging and informative shopping experience. Grocery TV handles the complexities of operating an in-store media network so retailers can focus on what they do best-serving their customers. Reaching 1 in 4 Americans across nearly 6,500 stores, Grocery TV connects brands with real shoppers where 90% of purchases take place. For more information, visit .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

