Bayport Credit Union Donates $25,000 And 450 Pounds Of School Supplies To Virginia Beach City Public Schools

BayPort President and CEO Jim Mears was honored to present VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Donald E. Robertson Jr. with the $25,000 check on the field at Harbor Park. As part of the August 6 "School Supply Drive Night" festivities, Dr. Robertson threw out the first pitch before the Tides game. The BayPort Foundation and the Norfolk Tides collected 450 pounds of school supplies from fans to benefit VBCPS students.

As part of the FACE sponsorship, BayPort will serve as the platinum-level sponsor of the highly anticipated VBCPS Back-to-School Care Fair, scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, from noon p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. This free event is open to all VBCPS families. It offers essential back-to-school services, including free haircuts, vision screenings, and school-entry physicals. Additional event details can be found on the official event website.

"We are incredibly grateful for BayPort Credit Union's generous support of our students, families, and staff," said Dr. Robertson, superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. "Partnerships like this help us extend critical services and supplies to our community and ensure every child has what they need to start the school year with confidence and pride."

"BayPort is honored to make this contribution to help empower local kids and engage families," said Jim Mears, President/CEO. "We support Virginia Beach Public Schools and their commitment to ensuring local students have the resources and opportunities they need to not just get by, but to thrive."

Additionally, BayPort will offer a series of financial education workshops and events, both on-site and virtual, for VBCPS faculty and staff throughout the academic year as part of its mission to help community members and partners be happy, healthy, and financially wise for life.

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star Credit Union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.6 billion in assets and servicing over 154,000 individuals and businesses with 29 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities.

