Oysterlink Data Shows Cities With Most Hospitality Jobs Aren't Always The Best Places To Start A Career

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink's analysis of the U.S. hospitality job market reveals that the cities with the most job openings aren't always the best places to build a career.

City Name OysterLink Rank WalletHub Career Rank Key WalletHub Metric/Status Atlanta, GA 21 #1 8.2% income growth, high entry-level Orlando, FL 28 #2 Top in professional opportunities Tampa, FL 131 #3 Most entry-level jobs Austin, TX 4 #4 Quality of Life #1 Miami, FL 23 #5 3.1% unemployment

Looking at these top cities for starting a career, the picture of hospitality job availability is pretty interesting. Take Atlanta, GA - WalletHub's #1 city for career starts - but it only ranks 21st on OysterLink for hospitality jobs. This tells us that Atlanta offers strong career opportunities overall, but it's not about having many hospitality jobs. Miami shows a similar pattern: it's 5th on WalletHub's list but comes in 23rd on OysterLink, suggesting the city supports career growth beyond just the hospitality scene.

The biggest gaps show up with Orlando and Tampa, both in Florida. Orlando ranks 2nd overall on WalletHub and is the top city for "professional opportunities," yet it's 28th on OysterLink with 736 hospitality jobs. Tampa, known for having plenty of entry-level jobs and sitting at #3 on WalletHub, falls way behind at 131st on OysterLink with just 214 hospitality jobs.

Austin, TX, stands out as a unique case. Austin ranks 4th on OysterLink for hospitality job postings and also 4th on WalletHub's "Best Cities to Start a Career," plus it's number one for "quality of life." Austin really shows how a city can balance a thriving hospitality sector with a supportive environment for professional growth and overall well-being.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.

With job listings, including private chef jobs in Miami or server jobs in Orlando, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Media Contact

PR Representative

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED