Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Richmond American Community Debuting In Winter Haven

2025-08-12 04:01:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community tours ( RichmondAmerican/AnnabelleEstatesGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Annabelle Estates on Saturday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. Attendees can also enter a prize drawing.

More about this community:

  • Beautiful new homes from the $300s
  • Seven thoughtfully designed single- & two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms & approx. 1,700 to 3,030 sq. ft.
  • Professionally curated fixtures & finishes
  • Exciting quick move-in options
  • Community pool, sports courts, parks & playgrounds
  • Convenient access to Lakeland, Orlando & Tampa via US-17 & US-27
  • Prime location near popular nature preserves, amusement parks and retail hubs

Annabelle Estates is located at 5044 Abigail Drive in Winter Haven. Call 407.634.3837 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

