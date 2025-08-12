Financial Planner Brad Ford Of Vineyard Financial Shares Insights On Tax Planning For High Earners In Hellonation
The article identifies specific areas where affluent individuals frequently overlook legal tax-saving opportunities. One such strategy is tax-loss harvesting , where certain investments are sold at a loss to offset gains elsewhere-allowing a reduction in taxable income without disrupting long-term investment goals. Another underused approach is leveraging a donor-advised fund strategy , which lets individuals donate appreciated assets like stocks, avoiding capital gains taxes while securing a charitable deduction. Ford also notes that retirement vehicles such as backdoor Roth IRAs or solo 401(k)s are often more suitable for those who have phased out of traditional IRA contributions due to income limits. He emphasizes that estate tax strategies, including trusts and gifting plans, should be integrated into broader financial plans to prevent significant tax liabilities when passing on wealth.
The piece concludes by encouraging high earners to view tax planning as an ongoing part of financial stewardship, not a year-end scramble. These insights and more are available in the HelloNation article, What High Earners Overlook About Taxes written by Brad Ford of Vineyard Financial.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
Patrick McCabe
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment