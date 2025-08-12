Pest Control Expert Brittany Thacker Explains Fall Bug Surges In Hellonation Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JASPER, Ga., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why do bugs seem to flood into homes during the fall months? According to Brittany Thacker of Daniel & Lawson Pest Control in Jasper, Georgia, this seasonal pattern isn't just a coincidence. In an expert article published by HelloNation Magazine Thacker breaks down the real reasons behind North Georgia's fall pest surge and offers practical strategies for prevention.

Insects like ants, spiders, and cockroaches become significantly more active indoors once the weather begins to shift. Fall in North Georgia brings cooler nighttime temperatures, while homes maintain warmth and offer steady food sources. This change drives bugs inside in search of shelter and survival. Thacker notes that this uptick usually starts in September, as outdoor pests begin seeking refuge through even the smallest gaps around windows, doors, and foundation cracks.

The article explains that fall infestations differ from other seasons. While spring and summer pests tend to be visible outside, fall insects often hide in basements, wall voids, and attics. These hidden intrusions can grow into full infestations before homeowners even realize bugs are inside. That's why early prevention is essential. By late August and early September, North Georgia residents should already be sealing entry points and removing outdoor debris that attracts pests.

Common fall invaders include cockroaches, odorous house ants, and various types of spiders. These pests don't just cause discomfort-they can lead to health concerns and long-term infestations. Cockroaches are drawn to warm, moist areas like kitchens and bathrooms and are notoriously hard to eliminate once they establish themselves. Ants often appear in large numbers as outdoor conditions become less favorable. Spiders, in turn, follow other bugs inside because they feed on insects like ants and flies.

Thacker emphasizes that fall pest control starts before the bugs arrive. Effective steps include sealing cracks around windows and doors, checking door sweeps and screens, and fixing any leaks or damp spots near the foundation. Removing firewood, leaves, and other debris from around the perimeter of the home also helps reduce the likelihood of infestation. For homes with recurring pest problems, professional treatments such as a foundation barrier spray can be highly effective in stopping bugs at the threshold.

The long transition from summer to fall in North Georgia adds another layer of complexity. With warm days and cool nights stretching over weeks, bugs remain active longer and keep searching for a way indoors. This extended activity window means that pest control efforts must also stretch across several weeks. Many homeowners misinterpret a rise in indoor bugs as a sign of something wrong inside their home. In reality, it's often a completely normal seasonal shift.

Once pests make it indoors, there are still ways to reduce their presence. Thacker advises homeowners to run dehumidifiers in damp spaces like basements and crawlspaces, which makes those areas less appealing to insects. Regular vacuuming, proper food storage, and securing pet food can help cut off the food supply for bugs already inside. However, she stresses that once pests are in, they're harder to manage. Prevention in early fall remains the best line of defense.

Thacker's advice reflects a broader pattern seen across the region. Pest control professionals in North Georgia place a strong focus on early intervention and exterior treatment during the late summer and early fall. By acting proactively, homeowners can avoid the frustration and health risks that come with a surprise infestation.

Homeowners looking to stay ahead of seasonal bug activity should begin pest-proofing their homes in late August, with a focus on both indoor and outdoor maintenance. As Thacker explains, understanding why bugs come inside in fall allows people to take smart steps toward keeping their homes pest-free through the season.

The full article, Why Bugs Surge in Fall: What North Georgia Homeowners Should Know , appears in HelloNation Magazine. In it, Brittany Thacker of Daniel & Lawson Pest Control outlines the timing, causes, and effective prevention strategies for fall pest problems common to the region.

