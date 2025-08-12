Soldsign® Unveils Listingradar® - Exclusive Early Seller Alerts For Real Estate Agents

The ListingRadar® interface gives real estate agents instant access to exclusive ZIP codes and AI-predicted seller leads-helping them lock down listings before competitors even know they exist.

ListingRadar® by SoldSign® uses AI-powered seller detection to help real estate agents pinpoint high-intent homeowners and secure listings before competitors even know they're in play.

istingRadar® from SoldSign® helps veteran real estate agents stay relevant in today's fast-changing market by delivering exclusive, high-intent seller leads before Zillow, Redfin, or competitors spot them.

New AI-powered tool delivers verified seller leads before they hit the market - with exclusive territories and a 1-year listing guarantee.

- Ed Middlebrooks, CTO, SoldSign a LeadForge CompanyTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoldSign, a leader in predictive seller intelligence for real estate professionals, announced the launch of ListingRadar, an AI-powered early-warning system that alerts agents to homeowners most likely to sell-often weeks before a listing hits the MLS. Built on SoldSign's proprietary Active Intentsignals and delivered via the OctoSync TM Customer Data Platform, ListingRadarhelps real estate agents, realtors, and brokers win more home seller listings with less noise, less spend, and far less guesswork.“Agents don't need more generic lists-they need earlier, exclusive seller signals,” said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign.“ListingRadarshows you the home sellers in your ZIP who are actively researching a move-so you can start the conversation before another agent rings the doorbell.”Why ListingRadaris differentUnlike a traditional farm list from a title rep, ListingRadaris not a static property-owner database. It's a dynamic stream of real-time online behavior-searches and actions that indicate a homeowner is preparing to sell. Each record includes verified contact data (cell, email, address), optional social links (LinkedIn, Facebook), and proprietary motivation scoring that helps agents prioritize outreach.Key benefits for agents, realtors, and brokers:Early Seller Detection: Identify homeowners signaling a sale before MLS.Exclusive Territories: One agent per ZIP-no recycled seller leads.AI-Powered Market Reports: Local insights tailored to your target ZIPs.Seamless Deployment: OctoSyncTM routes leads to your CRM, builds custom ad audiences, and tags prospects by seller motivation.Inbox Visibility: Optional Beehiiv newsletter workflow to stay top-of-mind with local homeowners at scale.Farm list vs. ListingRadar(what agents ask most)When agents compare ListingRadarto a farm list, the contrasts are stark:Source: Farm lists = static ownership data. ListingRadar= Active Intentreal-time behavior.Quality: Farm lists = cold. ListingRadar= high-intent seller leads.Guarantee: Farm lists = none. ListingRadar= 1-year listing guarantee (get a listing in 12 months or Year 2 is free).Exclusivity: Farm lists are shared. ListingRadaris exclusive-one agent per ZIP.Contacts: Farm lists often lack phones/emails. ListingRadarincludes cell, business, email, address, and social links.ROI: Farm lists don't promise return. ListingRadarusers report industry-leading ROI driven by earlier contact and better data.Support: Farm lists don't coach you. SoldSign includes onboarding, strategy, and best practices.Built for agents who want listings nowListingRadarintegrates directly with the tools real estate agents already use: Follow Up Boss, kvCORE, Ylopo, Google, Meta, and Beehiiv. In minutes, agents can:Auto-sync seller leads to their CRM.Launch retargeting ads to high-intent homeowners.Send local newsletters to stay relevant and book more listing appointments.Prioritize calls based on motivation scores and recent activity.Launch offer for listing-ready agentsTo help agents experience the difference, SoldSign is offering a 26-lead sampler: book a private demo and receive 26 verified home seller leads from your own ZIP-yours to keep. The company also backs ListingRadarwith a 1-year listing guarantee: secure a listing within 12 months or get Year 2 free (with proof of follow-up).Real-world agent question, real-world answerWhen Melinda Flynn (DRE #01320480) of Beach Keys Real Estate asked how ListingRadardiffers from a farm list available free from her Title company, the response was simple: farm lists are static and shared; ListingRadaris real-time, exclusive, and guaranteed. With verified cells and emails, optional social links, and motivation scoring, ListingRadarturns data into qualified listing conversations-fast.AvailabilityListingRadaris available today across the U.S. Territories are limited and assigned one agent per ZIP to protect local advantage. Agents can check ZIP availability, request a demo, and claim their 26 free seller leads at OneAgentPerZip.About SoldSignSoldSignhelps real estate agents, realtors, and brokers identify, connect with, and convert homeowners most likely to sell. Powered by Active Intentsignals and the OctoSyncTM Customer Data Platform, SoldSign delivers exclusive seller leads, high-signal market insights, and frictionless deployment into CRMs, ads, and newsletters-so agents win more home seller listings with less effort.Media Contact:Frank Pournelle, CMOSoldSign... | 800-334-3500Check ZIP availability & book a demo: OneAgentPerZip

Francis Pounelle

Last Second Media Inc

+1 702-232-8887

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.