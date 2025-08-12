DOXA® Talent Ranked #230 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DOXA® Talent has been ranked #230 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, placing it among the top 500 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

- David NilssenBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DOXATalent, a global leader in Conscious Outsourcing, has been ranked #230 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list , placing it among the top 500 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This milestone confirms DOXA's belief that a business can be a force for good.The Inc. 5000 list honors the most successful and dynamic businesses across the country based on revenue growth, innovation, and overall performance. DOXA Talent's inclusion highlights its rapid expansion, values-driven leadership, and modern approach to building high-performing, remote-first teams.“This recognition belongs to our incredible team, whose commitment and passion for transforming businesses is making an impact worldwide,” said David Nilssen , CEO and co-founder of DOXA Talent.“We're energized to continue powering companies and communities through Conscious Outsourcing, proving growth and human impact go hand-in-hand.”DOXA Talent's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 follows several major milestones, including the launch of its U.S. franchise program, a second consecutive Great Place to WorkCertification, and expanded global operations into Colombia. The company continues to lead with a human-first approach that balances global reach with local values.What Sets DOXA Talent Apart- A model rooted in Conscious Outsourcing, blending impact with performance- Full-time direct employment with benefits, not freelance or gig-based- Enterprise-grade security and data protection- Flexible, remote-first operations that reduce overhead and support sustainability- Training that builds real skills in tech, tools, and AI.As remote talent demand grows, DOXA Talent continues to redefine how companies scale with purpose, people and performance. This recognition caps a year of global expansion, AI-driven training, and bold steps to connect businesses with top talent worldwide.To learn more about how DOXA helps companies grow with global talent, visit:

