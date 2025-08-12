Advancing Staff Safety: Midmark Careflow RTLS Staff Duress Under Construction In Epic Toolbox

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This integration will enhance staff safety by enabling Midmark RTLS badges to send location-aware staff duress alerts into Epic using HL7 FHIR-based APIs. With a discreet press of the button on the Midmark RTLS badge, CareFlow RTLS will be able to deliver a location-based alert to Epic, identifying who needs help and where, so responders can act quickly.

When staff are faced with threats in the workplace, patient care is jeopardized, and the healthcare system faces significant challenges in staff retention, patient satisfaction and operational success. Staff duress technology powered by RTLS is a proven strategy to address the heightened state of workplace violence in healthcare.

"Staff safety continues to be a vital use case for RTLS, with health systems experiencing a continual increase in violence," said Allen Foucht, BSN, RN, CLSSMBB, senior customer success coaching and education manager at Midmark RTLS. "We've recently launched a key upgrade to our CareFlow Staff Duress product that allows for centralized management of staff duress incidents and easier configuration of alerts. Our upcoming integration with Epic will take this capability to another level-enabling seamless push notifications within the same system already used by clinicians, further strengthening staff safety across healthcare environments."

When staff feel threatened, a simple button press on their Midmark RTLS badge will provide Epic with the staff member's name and location. In turn, Epic will notify designated security response and informational groups through its push notification framework to support timely response and coordination. Additionally, responders will be able to acknowledge or decline alerts from within Epic.

The Midmark CareFlow Staff Duress solution offers three critical advantages:



Ease of use: Leverages the same RTLS badges often used to automate nurse call systems, without the need for additional devices.

Effective locating and alerting: Provides real-time information on who, when and where during duress events, enabling security teams to respond efficiently. Empowering work environment: Gives staff confidence to signal for help when needed, delivering peace of mind that their safety is prioritized.

CareFlow is easy to install, even in facilities without existing RTLS. The platform supports both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and infrared (IR) technologies, offering flexible installation options. Facilities can use existing BLE-capable Wi-Fi access points or deploy Midmark RTLS BLE and/or IR sensory networks with minimal disruption. By combining the room-certain accuracy of IR with the cost-effective, near-room (3-5 meter) precision of BLE, CareFlow delivers reliable location tracking without requiring major infrastructure changes, making it an accessible solution for any healthcare setting.

Midmark RTLS has a long-standing relationship with Epic, with the first CareFlow RTLS-Epic integration deployed in 2012, and the platform receiving Epic Toolbox designation for RTLS earlier this year. The planned Staff Duress integration builds on existing benefits, which include keeping the entire care team up to date with real-time location information in Epic, improving patient flow and staff productivity by automating bed assignments and transfers based on patient location data and accurately documenting patient experiences using location data to automatically timestamp patient events in the EMR. Learn more about these benefits here .

For more information, find Midmark CareFlow RTLS in the Staff Duress Toolbox category in Epic Showroom, or if you are attending Epic UGM in Verona, Wisconsin, August 18–21, 2025, connect with us in person at our booth.

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, its technology, client successes, and how it can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS .

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation designs seamless clinical care experiences that millions of medical, dental and veterinary visits depend on every day. The company develops and manufactures a comprehensive ecosystem of products and solutions that harmonize space, technology and clinical workflow. Midmark is headquartered in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to its Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and largest manufacturing facility. The company operates five additional U.S. locations and maintains subsidiaries in the United States, India and Italy. To learn more, visit midmark .

SOURCE Midmark RTLS