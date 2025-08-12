The Vida Agency Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List

This Marks The Vida Agency's First Time on the List

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vida Agency, a Seattle-based multicultural communications and marketing company, has been ranked number 2684 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Spanx and Patagonia.

This year's honorees exemplify innovation, resilience, and growth, qualities that The Vida Agency has demonstrated through its continued expansion, commitment to inclusive storytelling, and impactful work with clients across the public and private sectors.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is such an honor. It's a testament to the vision, dedication, and heart our team brings to every project," said Amalia Martino, Founder and President of The Vida Agency. "In a time of so much change, we've remained rooted in our values, while growing in bold and exciting ways."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About The Vida Agency:

The Vida Agency is a woman- and BIPOC-owned communications agency based in Seattle, WA, specializing in inclusive strategy, creative storytelling, and community engagement. With a mission to build relationships and cultivate experiences to amplify the voices of the unheard to bridge the gaps between industries and communities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amalia Martino

Founder & President

[email protected]



SOURCE The Vida Agency

