Mission REDEFINE Brings Sponsor Funded Trauma Healing And Grief Support To Veterans, Spouses, First Responders, And Caregivers
Led by veteran and trauma therapist Dr. Arielle Jordan, LCPC, owner of Mindset Quality LLC
FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 44 veterans die by suicide every day when overdoses and underreported causes are included. Mission REDEFINE, created and led by veteran and trauma therapist Dr. Arielle Jordan, LCPC, owner of Mindset Quality LLC, is committed to changing that reality in Frederick. The program delivers sponsor funded EMDR trauma healing groups at the Veterans Service Center at Goodwill for veterans, spouses, first responders, and caregivers. Participants learn to calm the nervous system, reclaim their story, and create meaningful change without having to relive or share the details of their trauma.
The current open group meets Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. Participants are encouraged to attend as many sessions as possible, ideally four for the most impact. The next series will meet Thursdays in February from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre registration is required.
Real Results
In the most recent cohort, PTSD, anxiety, and depression symptoms decreased. Participants reported greater focus, confidence, and emotional regulation. One participant shared, "For the first time in years, I did not have suicidal thoughts."
More Than Healing
Mission REDEFINE is about building a life after healing. That mission continues with the January 2026 Puerto Rico retreat, an oceanfront experience where veterans, first responders, and purpose driven leaders can restore, recharge, and reconnect with joy. For those seeking an accelerated path, EMDR Intensives offer breakthrough results in a single focused day.
Grief Support Workshops
Two sponsor funded grief support workshops will be held on November 20 and December 18, 2025, recognizing that the holidays can be the heaviest time for loss. These one hour sessions provide grounding strategies, emotional support, and connection in a safe and inclusive space.
Sponsor Impact
Every seat in these programs is made possible through sponsor support. Without sponsors, access to these services would not exist. With sponsors, lives are restored, families are strengthened, and communities grow healthier.
How to Get Involved
For program details, retreat registration, EMDR Intensives, or sponsorship opportunities, visit .
