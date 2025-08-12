Cydcor Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America is an incredible honor and proud milestone for Cydcor. It reflects our commitment to delivering for our clients and creating opportunities for our people," said, CEO of. "We are focused on growth with purpose: driving results for our clients and elevating the customer experience for the brands we represent."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Cydcor's inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list reflects the company's strong performance, growing presence, and continued momentum. The company was recently named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles for the 13th time, while CEO Vera Quinn earned honors as a Top 10 Influential Women Leader, CEO Visionary, and a finalist for CEO of the Year by the Los Angeles Business Journal. These milestones reflect Cydcor's continued ability to scale. fueled by a culture that values performance, partnership and people.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while harnessing technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information, visit . See Cydcor on the Inc. 5000 list here: Contact

