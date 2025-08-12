Alayacare Selected To Modernize 33 Community Support Agencies, Powering The Next Phase Of Digital Transformation In Community Care
These agencies are now beginning the next phase of their modernization journey with AlayaCare. The transition supports the broader digital health priorities of Ontario Health and Ontario Health Teams (OHTs), helping care providers adapt to evolving expectations around integrated, person-centered, and data-informed service delivery. This project is yet another example of AlayaCare's deep commitment to modernizing the technology that underpins Ontario's home and community care sector. By working in close partnership with both provincial and regional stakeholders, AlayaCare continues to play a key role in advancing digital innovation across the health system.
“For Champlain SSO and its partner agencies, this is a significant step forward in embracing the future of home and community care,” said Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare.“We are proud to be their partner as they transition to a more modern, connected care model, and we believe their leadership sets an important example for other regions in Ontario exploring similar opportunities for shared digital transformation.”
AlayaCare's platform will provide improved interoperability, and integration with regional and provincial digital health resources, improving collaborative care and minimizing administrative burden. The platform also responds to the unique needs of the CSS sector such as client assessments, scheduling, congregate programs, transportation and meal delivery, routing, client billing, payroll, complex reporting requirements and mobile workforce support.
Champlain SSO plays a crucial role in enabling agencies to deliver essential services efficiently by designing and supporting consistent system configurations and practices and by providing a support channel that is focused solely on the CSS Sector. This shared services model reduces operational costs and alleviates the resource burden on individual agencies, enabling them to redirect time and funding toward delivering higher quality care. With the adoption of AlayaCare, the SSO can continue supporting agencies in delivering high-quality care while unlocking better data and insights to improve outcomes for the diverse populations they serve. With a scalable, cloud-based platform, this partnership also sets the stage for expanded impact across Eastern Ontario, enabling more agencies to modernize, coordinate care more effectively, and ultimately help more clients achieve better health outcomes.
About AlayaCare
AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com
About Champlain SSO
Champlain Shared Services Operations (SSO) is a regional collaboration that provides back-office and digital infrastructure support to community support service agencies across Eastern Ontario. Operating under Ontario Health atHome, the SSO helps its member agencies streamline operations, strengthen system integration, and deliver high-quality, person-centered care. By coordinating shared services and digital transformation efforts, Champlain SSO plays a vital role in enabling efficient, equitable, and sustainable home and community care for diverse populations throughout the region.
About CSS Shared Resources, Ontario East Region
CSS Shared Resources, Ontario East is a collective of non-profit Community Support Service (CSS) providers across Eastern Ontario. CSS Shared Resources is supported by regional resources from Ontario Health East (OHE), which include a Regional Director and an operational team. CSS Shared Resources partners with health care and community stakeholders from across Eastern Ontario to build strong, responsive, and seamless systems of community support services where clients and caregivers can receive the care they need.
Together we support more than 100 non-profit CSS organizations across Ontario's East region whose work ensures that older adults and adults living with disabilities are empowered and feel supported to live independently and safely at home. The Network fulfills this mandate within the CSS sector through its work to:
- Build Capacity Enhance Service Quality Innovate Influence
