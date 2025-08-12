Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Eagle, Idaho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is proud to announce its newest Boise-area community, Torrente , is coming soon to the highly desirable city of Eagle, Idaho. This exclusive neighborhood will feature a variety of luxury single-family home designs paired with resort-style amenities. Sales are expected to begin in early 2026.

Torrente offers the perfect blend of luxury and lifestyle in one of Idaho's most sought-after locations close to downtown Eagle, Boise, and Meridian. Home shoppers will enjoy a selection of thoughtfully crafted home designs across multiple collections, with opportunities to personalize their homes through impressive structural options and a curated selection of high-end fixtures and finishes. The community will feature a resort-style pool, playground, dog park, and an extensive network of walking paths, creating a vibrant and engaging environment for residents of all ages.

“Our new Torrente community presents a rare opportunity to build a new construction home in an amenity-rich community in the well-established Eagle area,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho.“With spacious home designs, wide home sites to accommodate boat and RV garages, and unmatched personalization options through our Design Studio experience, Torrente will redefine luxury living in Eagle.”







At the Toll Brothers Design Studio, customers will enjoy a seamless, one-stop shopping experience. Guided by professional Design Consultants, shoppers can select from a wide array of finishes and features to create a home that reflects their unique style and preferences.

Conveniently located near North Palmer Lane and West Beacon Light Road, Torrente offers easy access to premier shopping, dining, and recreational destinations, including Eagle Island State Park, the Boise Foothills, and the Boise River. Residents will enjoy year-round outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming, along with proximity to top-rated schools and the charming downtown Eagle area.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Torrente, call (208) 780-6729 or visit .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired CompaniesTM for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

