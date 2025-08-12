BGCBC Launches New Teen Center Concept In Broward This Thursday

BGCBC Celebrates its 60th Year in Broward County

The New Hierholzer Teen Center Caters to the Needs of Older Club Members

BGCBC Hierholzer Club Logo

The new Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Teen Center-dubbed "The Club"-caters to the specific needs of teen members.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC ), celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, cuts the ribbon on their new Hierholzer Teen Center at the Thomas D. Stephanis Club in Pompano Beach on Thursday, August 14th at 4 pm. The Hierholzer Teen Center marks BGCBC's 17th Club and 6th Teen Center in the County."The Club" Teen Center is specifically designed to give older Club members (ages 13-18) a place of their own to flourish, providing programs tailored to meet the unique needs and challenges of teens. The Club provides mentorship in life skills and workforce readiness through a variety of programs, with added emphasis on physical and mental well-being.97% of Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County senior members graduate High School, and over 88% of graduating seniors are enrolled college education or trade schools. 69% of graduating seniors receive scholarships from BGCBC. "The Club" serves nearly 3,000 teens annually from across the county.Interview opportunities during the event include: (beginning at 3:45 pm)Tina Polsky, Florida State Senator, District 30Mitch Rosenwald, Florida State Representative, District 98Rex Hardin, Mayor, City of Pompano BeachChristy and Larry Hierholzer, Club Sponsors and BGCBC Lifetime Board MembersPeter Oldbury, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, Board ChairMatt Organ and Chris Gentile, Co-CEOs, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward CountyLocation: Thomas D. Stephanis Boys & Girls Club, 212 N.W. 16th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 17 Broward County Club facilities serve over 2,000 youth ages 6-18, daily, via our programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.IF POSSIBLE, PLEASE COORDINATE INTERVIEW REQUESTS IN ADVANCE FROM VISION MEDIA 754.200.8720POST-EVENT MEDIA ASSETS CAN ALSO BE PROVIDED, UPON REQUEST.Media Contact: Jay Juliano | Vision Media, Inc. | ...

