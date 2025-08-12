New Book Vessel Of Light By Vaddess Explores The Journey To Faith, Forgiveness, And Healing

Vessel of Light by Vaddess shares a powerful true story of resilience, following one woman's journey from trauma to healing and purpose.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Vaddess announces the release of her deeply personal memoir, Vessel of Light . It is a story of resilience, faith, and the healing power of forgiveness. The book traces one woman's journey through abuse, betrayal, and silence, and the grace that ultimately sets her free.Told through the voice of Annabelle, Vessel of Light documents the trauma of childhood abuse and the long, often painful road toward healing. From early memories of emotional and physical neglect to the haunting effects of generational pain, Annabelle's story is a portrait of survival. But more than that, it is a story of rising.Vaddess wrote Vessel of Light as both a personal act of courage and a gift to those who may feel lost in their own suffering. Through themes of faith and inner strength, the book explores the emotional and spiritual tools Annabelle uses to reclaim her identity. Central to the story is the concept of D.A.S.H., Display Acts of Selfless Humanity, a life philosophy Annabelle adopts as she transforms her pain into purpose.The book also shares the redemption of Joe, a figure from Annabelle's past, whose own request for forgiveness near the end of his life brings closure and reflection. It explores Annabelle's complicated relationship with her mother, Rose, demonstrating the quiet strength required to extend grace even when words are never spoken .From overcoming trauma and healing through faith to the power of music and creativity as coping tools, the book addresses a wide range of emotional realities with honesty and compassion. It relates to readers looking for stories of transformation and courage in the face of challenges.About the AuthorVaddess is a motivational speaker, counselor, and advocate for healing whose work has inspired individuals across the country for decades. With a background in engineering and additional studies in interior design and counseling, she has led court-ordered counseling sessions, taught recovery programs, and hosted both television and radio broadcasts. Her nationwide engagements span leadership conferences, support groups, and faith-based events. Currently, she resides in Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband, Daveed, and their nine rescue animals.

