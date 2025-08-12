Air2o Ranks No. 4235 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 81 Percent, This Marks Air 2 O's First Time on the List

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Phoenix, Arizona based Air2O is No. 4235 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Mike Sullivan, Air2O CEO, remarked, "This first-time recognition by Inc. is another validation that our business strategy, investments in operations, and, as importantly, our employees to help energize their contributions are significant to our growth and success. Our culture is the primary driver that allows our company to be positioned for continued opportunities to provide custom thermal management solutions for our mission-critical clients in data centers, lithium-ion battery, and semiconductor industries."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Sullivan continued, "It was indeed an excellent year with over 81% revenue growth. We are expanding our operations fivefold by moving into a larger facility this fall/winter. Named one of Arizona's Most Admired Companies and honored as the Arizona Small Company Innovator of the Year in 2024, Air2O will continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to its customers, employees, and community as one of the state's premier industrial design, engineering, and manufacturing firms."

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Air 2 O

Phoenix-based Air2O, a subsidiary of the Eren Groupe, is a global leader in advanced thermal management solutions, particularly suited to the environmental and HVAC requirements of large-scale industrial facilities, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, lithium-ion battery production, and indoor agriculture. Our innovative, state-of-the-art systems are precisely calibrated to regulate temperature, humidity, dew point, and more in mission-critical facilities. With expert design, engineering, and custom-build capabilities, Air2O delivers the world's most efficient and sustainable thermal management solutions. Learn more at

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

