Savvas Learning Company's Myview Literacy And Myperspectives Earn Highest Rating From Edreports

New editions of proven-effective English Language Arts programs receive "All-Green" rating for delivering high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material across all K-12 grade levels

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is excited to announce that myView Literacy © 2025 and myPerspectives English Language Arts © 2025 have both received the highest rating of "All-Green" from EdReports.

We appreciate EdReports recognizing myView Literacy and myPerspectives for high-quality, standards-aligned instruction.

The newest editions of these research-based, proven-effective English Language Arts (ELA) programs earned EdReports' "All-Green" rating - the highest tier within EdReports' rating scale - for delivering high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material across every grade level. Among the first programs reviewed under EdReports' newly updated evaluation tools, the programs earned top marks for strong alignment to Gateway 1: Science of Reading (K-5 only); Gateway 2: Comprehension Through Texts, Questions, and Tasks; and Gateway 3: Teacher and Student Supports.

myView Literacy for grades K-5 combines powerful Science of Reading-based instruction with engaging student-centered practice opportunities to develop strong readers and writers, improving learning outcomes for all students. myPerspectives for grades 6-12 is a teacher-inspired, student-centered literacy solution that values the perspective of the learner, promotes student ownership and choice, and helps educators prepare students to become lifelong readers, writers, and thinkers. In addition to earning the EdReports "All-Green" rating, each program's evidence-based pedagogy has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes.

EdReports is the highly regarded, independent nonprofit that seeks to improve education by providing reviews of K-12 instructional materials and applying evidence-based analysis in evaluating programs. Read the full reviews of myView Literacy and myPerspectives ELA on EdReports.

"Savvas empowers educators with evidence-based literacy curricula that support students' academic growth and skills development," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We appreciate EdReports for recognizing myView Literacy and myPerspectives for their high-quality instruction that both engages students and improves learning outcomes."

Accessible on the Savvas Realize platform, myView Literacy and myPerspectives offer the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction, providing educators with the tools they need to personalize learning for all students.

myView Literacy's significant enhancements in its latest edition include a usability-focused design with streamlined navigation, expanded foundational skills instruction and practice, and the addition of myFoundations Intervention - a robust Tier 2 intervention and practice resource. Educators will also benefit from new explicit word study lessons and a stronger emphasis on writing lessons rooted in foundational skills. These improvements reflect myView Literacy's unwavering commitment to supporting educators with a connected suite of tools that blend research-based instruction with the art of teaching, enabling meaningful differentiation for all learners.

myPerspectives offers greater opportunities for student engagement, increased options for differentiated teaching and multilingual learners, and more reading and writing support to help every student achieve their potential. The latest edition provides new language support resources, media literacy units, and foundational skills support in word study, fluency, spelling, and phonics, all in one comprehensive ELA solution. SavvyWriter by Savvas, a new AI-powered writing tool for use with myPerspectives, gives students an interactive writing experience with actionable, in-the-moment feedback and engaging instructional support to help improve their writing skills and boost their confidence.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

