Scam Junkie Podcast Renewed For Third Season On Spotify

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award winning top rated true crime podcast, Scam Junkie has been renewed for its third season by Spotify Podcasts. Produced and hosted by former con man Steve Comisar aka Brett Champion, The Don of Con, Scam Junkie began in 2023 and quickly rose up the true crime charts beating the former number one podcast, Crime Junkie. Scam Junkie can be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, HeartRadio, etc and other major podcast platforms.

Comisar, the host of Scam Junkie, is best known as the only Hollywood actor who was also an iconic con man. He defrauded wealthy investors out of an estimated thirty million dollars and served time in federal prison. Comisar was released in 2018 and rebranded his celebrity status as a podcast host on a mission to educate the public on how to avoid becoming victims of fraud and scams. Comisar says, "With brute determination redemption is possible. It's never too late to turn your life around and start doing the right thing." Look for new episodes on Scam Junkie every week.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Gray

Celebrity News LLC

323-493-3346

