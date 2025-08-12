Wegetfinancing And Sensepass Bring Instant BNPL To Furniture Retailers Using Storis And Beyond

SensePass and WeGetFinancing integration with Storis

Integration delivers instant financing via Storis, boosting approvals and customer experience for furniture and retail merchants

- Jordan Barrick, COO, Quality Home FurnitureNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WeGetFinancing , a leading provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, and SensePass , the retail payment gateway offering 100+ payment and financing options, have teamed up to transform in-person furniture retail financing. Their joint solution modernizes the slow, paper-heavy financing process, delivering real-time access to multiple offers directly at checkout through a proprietary virtual terminal that requires no hardware, downloads or registration.This collaboration is already live with Storis, the leading ERP and POS system for furniture retail. But it doesn't stop there: SensePass's orchestration layer also supports platforms like NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Oracle Xstore, enabling merchants in any industry to deliver a frictionless, flexible financing experience in-store.Modernizing Financing In-StoreHistorically, in-store financing has meant manual forms, long approval times, and customer frustration. WeGetFinancing changes that with a seamless, digital checkout flow that matches e-commerce convenience.With SensePass as the integration bridge, retailers can connect WeGetFinancing to their existing systems with minimal effort. Together, they help merchants:- Go paperless and instant: Customers receive real-time financing offers from multiple lenders on their own mobile device with just a tap.- Increase approvals and flexibility: A single gateway connects to many lenders, boosting approval rates and offering personalized terms.- Drive conversion and loyalty: Faster approvals reduce checkout drop-off and improve the customer experience.A Proven Solution with Quality Home – and More to ComeThis capability is already delivering results for Quality Home, a prominent furniture retailer using Storis. Thanks to SensePass' technology, Quality Home offers instant BNPL financing up to $15,000 with flexible terms up to 60 months. Shoppers see offers in real time, boosting average order value and approval rates without disrupting existing workflows.“At Quality Home Furniture, we're passionate about finding ways to serve our clients better. Working with WeGetFinancing and Sensepass has been a huge win for our team. They didn't just talk about solutions-they rolled up their sleeves, navigated the tough technical hurdles with Storis, and made it happen. In a world where software solutions often overpromise and underdeliver, this team did the opposite. They executed with excellence, and the results speak for themselves. Just as importantly, every single person we worked with was a pleasure to work with-genuinely kind, collaborative, and committed to helping us win. Now we can offer financing options in-store that we simply couldn't before, and our clients are getting approved and served faster than ever. It's refreshing to work with partners who are not only capable but truly good people, and we're excited to see where this partnership goes next.”- Jordan Barrick, COO, Quality Home FurnitureBut this is just the start.“At SensePass, we're always excited to work with innovative merchants like Quality Home who prioritize their customers' experience,” said Danny Westheimer, SVP of Global Sales at SensePass.“Our platform empowers retailers to offer the same flexibility on any POS system, from Storis to NetSuite, Dynamics 365, and Oracle Xstore, helping them deliver a unified checkout experience.”About WeGetFinancingWeGetFinancing is a leading BNPL gateway that connects consumers to multiple financing partners in real time. This "Expedia of financing" model helps merchants boost conversions and customer satisfaction by offering a simple interface with multiple personalized offers - all in seconds.About SensePassSensePass is a retail payment orchestration platform that lets merchants accept payments from any method on any platform. Through its simple API and deep POS integrations, SensePass connects to over 100 payment options, including credit cards, wallets, crypto currencies, BNPL providers, and bank transfers, while removing the need for hardware upgrades or app downloads. With integrations across leading systems like Storis, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365,NCR Voyix, Shopify and Oracle Xstore, SensePass enables merchants to deliver a modern, seamless checkout experience in any retail environment.

