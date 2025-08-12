The Cooper Group Unveils Revolutionary CAT 6 Hurricane Windows

Circa 1848 Building

Groundbreaking window solution withstands 180 MPH winds while preserving period-accurate aesthetics for historic properties

- Brian CooperNORTH STONINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cooper Group, a leader in historic window restoration and architectural preservation solutions, today announced the launch of patent pending CAT 6 Hurricane Windows-an unprecedented advancement in storm protection that meets the rigorous demands of historical preservation without compromising authentic aesthetics.For decades, property owners in historical districts have faced an impossible choice: compromise architectural integrity to meet modern safety standards, or risk their properties with outdated window technology. The CAT 6 Hurricane Windows eliminate this dilemma entirely, offering the first solution that satisfies stringent requirements of State Historic Preservation Offices (SHPO) and historical review boards while providing security and superior defense against extreme weather conditions.CAT 6 Hurricane Windows represent the culmination of extensive research and development, seamlessly integrating robust hurricane-impact and intrusion protection with the authentic, period-accurate appearance of historic wavy glass. The windows are manufactured using The Cooper Group's proprietary historical cylinder glass techniques, ensuring perfect replication of traditional, hand-made glass complete with signature waviness and subtle imperfections.Certified to withstand hurricane-force winds of up to 180 MPH-exceeding the strongest Category 5 hurricanes-CAT 6 Windows outclass all industry standards. The windows are engineered to repel direct impacts from a 2x4 projectile fired at 60 feet per second while preserving the historic façade. CAT 6 blocks 99.9% of harmful UV rays, drastically reducing fading in furnishings and artwork-critical for museums, libraries, and historical homes. The windows also provide exceptional sound attenuation, transforming busy streets into tranquil sanctuaries with significantly reduced exterior noise.Developed in consultation with preservationists, CAT 6 satisfies the nuanced requirements of historic commissions across the nation, ensuring upgrades are both beautiful and approved.

Brian Cooper

The Cooper Group

+1 860-460-8861

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Impact Testing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.