Music Teacher Guild Launches Founding Board Recruitment To Shape The Future Of Music Education

The Music Teacher Guild supports the important role of music teachers in society by offering mentorship, online courses, and community.

By offering accessible, relevant, and individualized professional development, the Music Teacher Guild hopes to sustain music educators in a field where attrition is rampant.

The Music Teacher Guild offers access to 1:1 and small group mentorship with trained expert mentors in a range of music-related subjects. The mentorship program is one of the key elements MTG believes will help music educators at any stage of their career

Join the Music Teacher Guild's inaugural board to guide growth, innovation, and equity in music teacher development across the globe.

- Elisa Janson JonesFRUITA, CO (VIRTUAL HEADQUARTERS), CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Teacher Guild (MTG), an online professional learning platform for music educators, is now accepting applications for its inaugural Board of Directors. This is a unique opportunity for mission-aligned leaders to help shape the vision, direction, and global impact of a growing nonprofit dedicated to supporting music teachers at every stage of their careers. The Guild is already off to a strong start with a social media group boasting 45,000+ members.Founded in 2024, MTG bridges the gap between academic training and real-world teaching. Through mentorship, workshops, community forums, and online courses, the organization equips music educators with practical tools and support to thrive. Its mission is: Through mentorship, education, and unwavering support, we ensure every music teacher has the tools to ignite their students' potential and create lasting musical impact.The Guild is seeking board members with experience in music education, arts administration, nonprofit leadership, instructional design, educational technology, diversity and inclusion, fundraising, law, or entrepreneurship. Candidates do not need to be music teachers but must share a commitment to equitable access and teacher development.“Music educators shape the cultural heartbeat of our communities, yet too often they lack the support and resources they need to develop sustainable careers,” said Elisa Janson Jones , Founding Executive Director of the Music Teacher Guild.“By joining our founding board, leaders have the chance to help build an organization that empowers teachers, strengthens programs, and ensures that music education remains vibrant for generations to come.”Board members will participate in quarterly virtual meetings, serve on committees, and contribute to strategy, fundraising, and advocacy. This volunteer governance role requires an estimated commitment of two to four hours per month.Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis, with priority consideration for those submitted by September 30, 2025. To learn more and apply, visit .About the Music Teacher GuildThe Music Teacher Guild is proudly headquartered in Fruita, Colorado, with a global network of music educators and mentors. As a fully virtual organization, MTG serves teachers wherever they are-whether in small-town classrooms, international conservatories, or online studios. For more information, visit .

Elisa Janson Jones

Music Teacher Guild

+1 626-566-8742

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Amplify Your Impact with the Music Teacher Guild

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.