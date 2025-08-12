Athletifreak Expands To India: A Personal And Global Milestone

Noor and Mo Wadhwani

From New York to New Delhi, Athletifreak opens its first Asia store, blending global ambition with a deeply personal homecoming.

- Noor WadhwaniBASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In under five years, ATHLETIFREAK has gone from a 4 a.m. idea to a globally recognized premium activewear brand-built for bodies in motion and minds on fire. With a thriving e-commerce presence and a growing physical footprint, we're stepping into our next arena: From New York to New Delhi, India.This isn't just another store opening-it's our first physical store in Asia, planted right in the heart of one of the country's most prestigious destinations: Select Citywalk, Delhi. A launch that's not just strategic. It's deeply personal.WHY NOW?India is moving physically and culturally. The wellness, fitness, and intentional living revolution is no longer emerging; it is here. Consumers are sharper, more ambitious, and style-conscious like never before, seeking performance without compromise and style without sacrifice. As Co-Founder Mo Wadhwani puts it,“When the culture is ready to move, you don't walk in-you sprint. India's moment is now, and so is ours.”MORE THAN A STORE LAUNCHTo mark this milestone, ATHLETIFREAK is partnering with Shahid & Mira Kapoor-icons in fashion, wellness, and modern Indian culture. Their authenticity, influence, and commitment to mindful living align perfectly with the brand's mission to inspire movement with purpose.This first store in Asia is more than retail; it's the ignition for a community of movers. Athletes. Dreamers. Entrepreneurs. Parents. Professionals. Anyone who lives at the intersection of grit and grace.WHAT WE STAND FORATHLETIFREAK is built to inspire movement. Not just the kind that fires your quads or floods your lungs-but the kind that shifts your mindset, fuels your ambition, and unites you with something bigger than yourself.Yes, we make elevated, high-performance apparel-but our true product is momentum.FOUNDERS' Q&A - NOOR & MO WADHWANIQ: Where do you see Athletifreak in the next 3 to 5 years?NOOR: A global movement culture. Stores in key metros, a hybrid digital experience, and a community that moves with intention.MO: Product excellence + storytelling that sparks emotion + staying close to our community-that's the winning formula.Q: How do you divide roles as co-founders?MO: Noor is the creative engine-she sees the brand before it exists.NOOR: Mo is the fuel-structure, push, performance mindset. Strategy meets soul.Q: What makes Athletifreak different from other activewear brands?NOOR: We obsess over the intersection of performance and polish-every seam, fit, and fabric is intentional.MO: It's not just what it does for you-it's how it makes you feel.Q: If Athletifreak could spark a movement, what would it be?TOGETHER: A movement of movers-people who show up relentlessly for their bodies, goals, and lives.THE ROAD AHEAD.....India is just the first step in our Asia journey. From Delhi, we'll expand to other metros, add new categories, and deepen our community presence through events, collabs, and experiences.The future is global. It's rooted in culture. And for ATHLETIFREAK-it's only just getting started.

Madison Faiella

Athletifreak

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.