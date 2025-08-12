Etoro Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Net Contribution grew by 26% year-over-year to $210 millionAssets Under Administration grew by 54% year-over-year to $17.5 billionFunded accounts grew by 14% year-over-year to 3.63 million

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 12, 2025: eToro Group Ltd . (“eToro”, or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR ), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.



Net contribution increased by 26% year over year to $210 million, compared to $167 million in the second quarter of 2024, driven primarily by increased trading activity.

Net income (GAAP) was $30.2 million, compared to $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, and included $15 million of IPO and other related costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) was $54.2 million, compared to $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 31% year over year to $72 million, compared to $55 million in the second quarter of 2024, largely due to increased revenue and disciplined cost management.

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.56, compared to $0.51 in the second quarter of 2024.

Funded accounts increased 14% year over year to 3.63 million compared to 3.17 million in the second quarter of 2024. This was driven primarily by ongoing user acquisition and retention efforts, as well as the acquisition of Australian investing app Spaceship in 2024.

Assets under Administration grew by 54% year over year to $17.5 billion, compared to $11.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2025. Launched key products in AI, tokenization, savings and eToro money across our four pillars of Trading, Investing, Wealth Management and Neo-banking.

eToro continued to focus on sustainable, profitable growth in the second quarter, launching products and services to support users at every stage of their investing journey.

See“Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators” below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP financial metrics. Adjusted EBITDA margin is based on net contribution.



Trading : eToro strengthened its trading offering with the launch of 24/5 trading for 100 U.S. equities, enabling users to trade around the clock. The Company expanded its U.S. crypto offering to over 100 assets, aligning with its global coverage of over 130. In addition, eToro announced its tokenization strategy and is launching tokenized US listed stocks, laying the groundwork for tokenized stocks with future transfer capabilities. Futures and spot-quoted futures were also made accessible to more investors, providing new opportunities for diversification.

Investing : eToro rolled out a suite of Alpha Portfolios as part of its Smart Portfolio offering. These AI-powered strategies are built using advanced analysis of multiple sources of data including eToro 's proprietary retail trading data. In addition, eToro announced a partnership with Franklin Templeton to launch new portfolios offering target date investment strategies. AI innovation continues to play a key role at the Company, highlighted by the introduction of Tori, an AI-powered analyst built on the latest LLM models, which delivers personalized insights, platform guidance, and educational support. The Company has also launched a suite of AI-powered tools and APIs to enable advanced strategy building and customization.

Wealth management : As part of its long-term investment strategy , eToro continued to enhance its wealth solutions, launching French savings products, including retirement (PER) and life insurance, giving users access to long-term, tax -advantaged investing directly on the platform. The Company expanded recurring investments beyond the U.K. and E.U. to the U.A.E., enabling more users to automate contributions into stocks, ETFs, and crypto .

Neo-banking : The Europe-wide rollout of the eToro Money card turned everyday spending into portfolio-building with 4% stock-back rewards, premium travel benefits, and 0% FX fees. The card complements eToro 's local IBAN offering, allowing seamless management of spending, deposits, and investments across the platform. Global expansion : eToro activated its Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). This reinforces eToro 's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, establishing Singapore as its Asian headquarters, supported by local talent, strategic partnerships, and contributions to Singapore's fintech ecosystem.

eToro will host a video call to discuss its results at 5:30 a.m PT / 8:30 a.m ET today, August 12, 2025. The video call can be accessed at href="" target="_blank" etor , along with this earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation. The event will also be live streamed to eToro 's YouTube and X official channels.

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro , you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.