Shingles Vaccine Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

The Shingles Vaccine Market refers to the global and regional landscape including vaccines developed to prevent herpes zoster also known as shingles, especially in older adults or immunocompromised individuals. It includes recombinant subunit vaccines and live attenuated vaccines like Zostavax, and emerging vaccines such as mRNA based shingles vaccines.

It provides to the market stakeholders, which include vaccinespharmaceutical industries, health systems, vaccination programs and public health agencies. Growth isfuelled by strong adult immunisation programs, increased awareness of the risk of shingles, the integration of the vaccines into national immunisation programs, eased regulatory hurdles and government sponsored vaccination programs.



Shingles is on therise due to the growing aging population of the world. As people get older, immune system declines and older adults are more immunocompromised when it comes to the herpeszoster and its complications, such as postherpetic neuralgia. This demographic shift is a big reason why so many people are opting for vaccines.

Health authorities around the world, including the U.S. CDCs Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP), have rolled out official recommendations for shingles vaccinations for adults aged 50 and up. These guidelines not only strengthen public health policies but also help boost market growth by creating a steady demand.

There's a noticeable trend in clinical practice leaning towards recombinant subunit vaccines like Shingrix instead of live attenuated vaccines. This shift is largely due to better immunogenicity, long-lasting protection, and a safer profile for those with weakened immune systems. As a result, this change is boosting the market potential.

Public health education campaigns, along with a growing awareness among healthcare providers, have helped in recognising the risks tied to shingles and the advantages of getting vaccinated early. A physician's recommendation plays a vital role in ensuring that patients follow through, which in turn has a positive impact on market growth. Medicare Part D reimbursement systems, along with private insurance and public health programs in various countries, have an important role in enabling shingles vaccines for olderpersons. Such financial inducements will reduce cost barriers to patients and help generate a more universal applicationof prophylactic immunisation strategies.



The shingles vaccine is costlier than most other adult vaccines, especially the recombinant types likeShingrix. For people living in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where people pay out of pocket for healthcare, this high cost can be a deterrent to gettingvaccinated. This is compounded by scarce public resources and the absenceof state vaccination programs, which further complicates the situation.

Even though clinical guidelines suggest that adults aged 50 and older should get vaccinated against shingles, many people still aren't aware of it in various areas. Some patients have misconceptions about the vaccine's safety, others simply don't know much about herpes zoster, and many doctors aren't reaching out regularly to discuss it. Recombinant zoster vaccines must be stored at fixed cold temperatures and require more than one dose in some cases, which may pose issues for healthcare providers in rural orresource-poor settings. Such hurdles could result in delays in getting the vaccinesout, eroding effectiveness, while also complicating efforts to ensure that people living in isolated or underserved communities get vaccinated.

North America: As a result of strong public health initiatives, robust insurance infrastructure, and high consumer awareness, North America stands asthe leading region for the shingles vaccine. At the US level, CDC recommendations for adult immunisation and Medicare Part D coverage have been critical in increasing vaccination coverage. Canada offers broad access via government-funded programs through provincial health systems. Continued education campaigns bygroups such as the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), with CDC support, help healthcare professionals recommend and administer shingles vaccines.

Europe: The Europeanmarket is progressing with formal adult immunisation schedules in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Government programmes and EU health directives are aiding better access andcoverage. Advocacy by organisations such as the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)and national immunisation task forces is essential for raising awareness among both healthcare professionals and the public.

Asia Pacific: Demand is increasing with improved awareness and aging populations in countries like Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Few national immunisation organisations currently recommend shingles vaccines for olderpeople. Public health campaigns and WHO partnerships are working to improve vaccine educational programs. Specialised clinics in major cities are beginning to include shingles vaccines in regular adult schedules.

Latin America: Demand is growing, driven by national immunisation programs and employer-provided health plans. The Pan American Health Organization(PAHO) and local groups are raising awareness. Somenational health authorities are making shingles vaccines available to high-risk groups such as seniors.

Middle East & Africa: Uptake is beginning in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Morocco. Health ministries are exploring vaccine inclusion in adult immunisation plans based on WHO recommendations. Regional groups such as MENACTRIMS and public-private partnerships are starting education programs for healthcare providers.



United States: ACIP recommends two Shingrix doses for adults aged 50+. Medicare Part D and private insurance plans cover the vaccine in full. Pharmacies and clinics have simplified access. Initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act have made it more affordable, with provider recommendations driving uptake.

Germany: STIKO includes shingles vaccination in its routine program for adults. Vaccines are easily accessible via public health services and covered by statutory health insurance. RKI campaigns target older adults and immunocompromised individuals, integrating shingles vaccination into preventive care. Japan: The MHLW has added shingles vaccines to the national immunisation program starting FY 2025, targeting adults aged 65+. Shingrix has been approved since 2018 for those aged 50+, with recent initiatives focusing on integrating shingles vaccination into broader chronic disease prevention strategies.

The Shingles Vaccine Market is competitive, driven by innovations in vaccine formulation and delivery, as well as strategic partnerships. Major players like GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Merck dominate with products such as Shingrix and Zostavax. GSKs recombinant subunit vaccine Shingrix leads the market due to its high efficacy and suitability for immunocompromised individuals. R&D in adjuvant technologies and stable formulations is key to maintaining a competitive edge.

Regulatory approvals, NIP inclusion, and public health body support (WHO, EMA, U.S. FDA) influence market dynamics. Pricing and reimbursement strategies differentiate companies, as do robust distribution networks and manufacturing capabilities with strong cold-chain logistics. Patient education and targeted campaigns addressing vaccine hesitancy among elderly and vulnerable groups further boost market share.

Key players: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Bavarian Nordic, Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., AstraZeneca, Valneva SE, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India.



In March 2025, the U.S. FDA approved Shingrix for adults aged 18+ who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed, including those with HIV or undergoing hematologic treatments.

In January 2025, the FDA approved new Shingrix labelling with Phase III Zoster-049 data showing over a decade of protection for adults aged 50+. In January 2025, the European Medicines Agency began reviewing a new pre-filled syringe design for Shingrix to simplify administration in clinical settings.