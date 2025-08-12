Kidney Preservation Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

MENAFN - Quintile Reports) Thewas estimated atand is projected to reach, reflecting a robustover the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Themarket report offers a comprehensive and nuanced view of the industry, moving beyond conventional analysis. It provides a thorough examination of the markets dynamics, encompassing a detailed exploration of the factors propelling growth, such as evolving economic conditions, advancements in technology, shifts in regulatory policies, and changes in consumer behavior. Furthermore, the report discusses the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the market's expected growth trajectory and offering data-driven insights into future market dynamics.The Kidney Preservation market under analysis is characterized by dynamic growth and evolving trends that are reshaping the competitive landscape. With 2025 serving as the base year for this Kidney Preservation market study, recent data highlights a significant expansion driven by technological advancements, rising consumer demand, and a growing focus on innovation. Companies are refining their go-to-market (GTM) strategies to effectively capture these emerging opportunities and respond to the rapidly changing market dynamics.Key trends influencing the Kidney Preservation market include the rapid adoption of digital technologies, the integration of sustainable practices, and the increasing importance of customer experience. These trends are not only driving growth but also creating new challenges for industry participants, who must adapt their GTM strategies to navigate regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating economic conditions. Despite these challenges, the Kidney Preservation market is poised for sustained growth, with emerging markets playing a critical role in the expansion of the industry.Looking ahead, the Kidney Preservation market is forecasted to continue its upward momentum through 2035, supported by ongoing investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies that can effectively tailor their GTM strategies to the evolving market landscape, innovate, and meet shifting consumer demands are likely to achieve sustained success. Kidney Preservation market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market environment and offers valuable insights into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the industry's future over the next decade. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics across various segments, regions, and countries, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative data. It covers the period from 2017 to 2035, providing a detailed examination of historical performance, current market conditions, and future projections.The report presents a thorough review of market trends, performance metrics, and growth trajectories for the years 2017 through 2024. This historical perspective is crucial for understanding past market behavior and identifying patterns that influence current and future market dynamics.Building on historical data, the report provides forward-looking insights, including market forecasts and growth projections from 2026 to 2035. It details anticipated market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential challenges across different segments, regions, and countries.The report includes a precise calculation of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2026 to 2035. This metric will be instrumental in assessing the expected growth trajectory and the overall market potential during the forecast period.

The Kidney Preservation Market refers to the global and regional market segment focused on solutions and technologies designed to preserve kidney organs before transplantation. This includes cold storage solutions (e.g., University of Wisconsin (UW), HTK, Celsior), as well as advanced techniques like hypothermic and normothermic machine perfusion, used by transplant centres, organ procurement organisations, and hospitals.

Traditionally dominated by static cold storage protocols, the market is evolving to include dynamic perfusion systems that allow real-time viability assessment and longer preservation times. The market serves stakeholders, including transplant centres, OPOs, and hospitals, and is driven by increasing organ transplant rates, rising chronic kidney disease prevalence, and advancements in organ preservation technologies.



The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes, which are the primary causes of ESRD, is driving up the need for kidney transplantation. According to the World Health Organisation, over 850 million people worldwide are affected by kidney diseases. Despite this, the transplant supply-demand gap remains a huge clinical challenge. This clinical need is the incentive for innovation and investment in efficient kidney preservation solutions, which can not only extend viability but also decrease organ discard rates. Public-sector agencies in the US, including UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing) and transplant registries in Europe, are working to make transplant logistics more efficient by adopting innovative technologies. These networks rely on preservation methods that enable the transport of kidneys over long distances within the shortest possible time. Infrastructure improvements through grants and policies from HRSA (Health Resources and Services Administration) enable organ transport to be safer and more efficient.



Despite the clinical benefits of hypothermic and normothermic machine perfusion over static cold storage, the high capital costs, installation requirements, and maintenance expenses limit adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Many centres still use traditional ice-box preservation due to funding constraints, lack of trained staff, and high procurement costs for perfusion machines and solutions.

Success in kidney preservation depends on well-coordinated transportation infrastructure, reliable cold chain logistics, and skilled transplant coordination teams infrastructure often lacking in sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Southeast Asia.

Strict clinical and ethical guidelines from bodies like the FDA, EMA, and national transplant authorities require extensive trials and validation for approval of new preservation devices or perfusates, slowing market entry. Organ donor supply remains stagnant or declining in some regions due to cultural resistance, low public awareness, and inconsistent donor registry systems.



North America: Dominates due to high transplant volumes, advanced OPO networks, well-developed infrastructure, and insurance coverage for perfusion technologies. The U.S. benefits from FDA support for innovative devices and widespread adoption of machine perfusion. Canadas publicly funded healthcare also supports advanced methods.

Europe: Led by collaborations like the Consortium on Organ Preservation (COPE) that standardise protocols and conduct trials. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK integrate preservation into national transplant plans, supported by EU funding schemes such as Horizon Europe.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, driven by high ESRD prevalence and new transplant programs in China, India, Japan, and Australia. Modernisation, training, and clinical trial infrastructure support wider adoption of dynamic preservation methods.

Latin America: Growth supported by centralised procurement and expanding donor systems. Urban hospitals adopt hypothermic perfusion to reduce discard rates. National medical societies help coordinate training and logistics. Middle East & Africa: Early-stage adoption through new programs and capacity-building. UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa lead in introducing machine perfusion. Publicprivate partnerships and grants are improving preservation infrastructure.



United States: Leads in adoption of hypothermic (HMP) and normothermic (NMP) perfusion systems, backed by clinical data showing reduced delayed graft function and better graft survival. Partnerships between hospitals, tech firms, and the FDA, plus reimbursement policies, sustain adoption.

Germany: As part of Eurotransplant, Germany uses HMP widely for extended criteria donors, based on European trial results. Pilot programs for NMP are under way, with coordinated funding and registry integration supporting continued use. Japan: Focuses on cost-effective, scalable perfusion in high-volume centres. Government funding supports pilot programs for NMP and portable units, with adoption guided by universal health insurance and close hospitalindustry collaboration.

The kidney preservation market is highly competitive, with players like TransMedics, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, OrganOx, and Bridge to Life investing heavily in R&D for perfusion platforms and preservation solutions. Competition focuses on real-time viability assessment, extended preservation windows, and reduced graft failure risk. Regulatory approval and reimbursement remain key differentiators, with U.S. firms leveraging FDA processes and European companies benefiting from CE marking and multinational trial data.

Cost efficiency and scalability are crucial. While static cold storage remains common for its affordability, the trend is shifting toward more advanced but expensive systems, with companies offering standardised consumables, training programs, and localised support to encourage adoption. Added-value services such as tracking software, clinical dashboards, and predictive models (e.g., Paragonix shipment monitoring, TransMedics OCS platform) are helping firms build brand trust and market penetration.

XVIVO Perfusion, Organ Recovery Systems, TransMedics, Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., Waters Medical Systems, Paragonix Technologies, OrganOx Limited, BioLife Solutions Inc., 21st Century Medicine, Carnamedica, Institut Georges Lopez, CryoLife Inc., Tevosol Inc.



February 2025 National Kidney Foundation (NKF) funded NoMo Kidney Pump pilot trials at Mayo Clinic. The compact hypothermic perfusion system is portable enough for air travel.

January 2025 Paragonix launched KidneyVault for real-world OPO use, already applied in over 100 kidney transplants by April 2025. May 2025 Phase 1 trial of prolonged normothermic perfusion with Power Doppler ultrasound published in Nature Communications, marking progress in real-time organ function measurement.