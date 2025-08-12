Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

MENAFN - Quintile Reports) Thewas estimated atand is projected to reach, reflecting a robustover the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Themarket report offers a comprehensive and nuanced view of the industry, moving beyond conventional analysis. It provides a thorough examination of the markets dynamics, encompassing a detailed exploration of the factors propelling growth, such as evolving economic conditions, advancements in technology, shifts in regulatory policies, and changes in consumer behavior. Furthermore, the report discusses the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the market's expected growth trajectory and offering data-driven insights into future market dynamics.The Companion Animal Diagnostics market under analysis is characterized by dynamic growth and evolving trends that are reshaping the competitive landscape. With 2025 serving as the base year for this Companion Animal Diagnostics market study, recent data highlights a significant expansion driven by technological advancements, rising consumer demand, and a growing focus on innovation. Companies are refining their go-to-market (GTM) strategies to effectively capture these emerging opportunities and respond to the rapidly changing market dynamics.Key trends influencing the Companion Animal Diagnostics market include the rapid adoption of digital technologies, the integration of sustainable practices, and the increasing importance of customer experience. These trends are not only driving growth but also creating new challenges for industry participants, who must adapt their GTM strategies to navigate regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating economic conditions. Despite these challenges, the Companion Animal Diagnostics market is poised for sustained growth, with emerging markets playing a critical role in the expansion of the industry.Looking ahead, the Companion Animal Diagnostics market is forecasted to continue its upward momentum through 2035, supported by ongoing investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies that can effectively tailor their GTM strategies to the evolving market landscape, innovate, and meet shifting consumer demands are likely to achieve sustained success. Companion Animal Diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market environment and offers valuable insights into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the industry's future over the next decade. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics across various segments, regions, and countries, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative data. It covers the period from 2017 to 2035, providing a detailed examination of historical performance, current market conditions, and future projections.The report presents a thorough review of market trends, performance metrics, and growth trajectories for the years 2017 through 2024. This historical perspective is crucial for understanding past market behavior and identifying patterns that influence current and future market dynamics.Building on historical data, the report provides forward-looking insights, including market forecasts and growth projections from 2026 to 2035. It details anticipated market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential challenges across different segments, regions, and countries.The report includes a precise calculation of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2026 to 2035. This metric will be instrumental in assessing the expected growth trajectory and the overall market potential during the forecast period.

The companion animal diagnostics market refers to the sector focused on providing diagnostic tools, test kits, instruments, and services designed specifically for the health assessment of companion animals such as dogs, cats, horses, and exotic pets. It includes a broad range of diagnostic modalities such as clinical biochemistry, haematology, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, imaging, and point-of-care testing, which are utilized in veterinary clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

This market is evaluated based on the total revenue generated by manufacturers and service providers offering diagnostic products and related solutions to end users either directly or through distribution channels. It encompasses the sale of diagnostic equipment, consumables, reagents, and associated support services, reflecting the overall economic value derived from companion animal healthcare diagnostics.



Rising ownership of companion animals, especially in urban regions of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, driving greater awareness and investment in preventive care, diagnostics, and treatments.

Increased incidence of zoonotic and chronic diseases in pets, such as cancer, diabetes, Lyme disease, and tick-borne infections, prompting adoption of early diagnostic testing.

Advancements in diagnostic technologies, including molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, imaging, and portable testing devices, enhancing accuracy, speed, and accessibility of veterinary care.

Growing availability of pet insurance plans in developed markets, reducing out-of-pocket costs and encouraging comprehensive diagnostic evaluations. Expansion in the number of veterinary clinics, specialty hospitals, and independent diagnostic laboratories, improving access to veterinary diagnostic services worldwide.



High cost of advanced diagnostic tools and veterinary care, limiting affordability for middle-income pet owners, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Shortage of skilled veterinary professionals and uneven diagnostic infrastructure, leading to underutilization of available technologies in rural and developing regions.

Regulatory complexity, including compliance with approvals from agencies such as the FDAs Center for Veterinary Medicine and USDA, increasing time-to-market and development costs.

Market consolidation in veterinary chains creating pricing pressures and limiting opportunities for smaller diagnostic firms and independent practices. Access disparities and limited pet insurance coverage for high-end diagnostics, resulting in reduced adoption of comprehensive testing.

North America: Rising pet ownership and humanization of pets drive strong demand for advanced diagnostics. Technological advancements in point-of-care testing, molecular assays, and in-clinic analyzers are transforming veterinary practices. Robust clinic and lab infrastructure supports widespread adoption, with companies like IDEXX launching innovative cancer screening tests for pets.

Europe: Growing pet populations, strong animal welfare policies, and public-private partnerships support diagnostics adoption. Countries like the UK, France, and Germany are expanding molecular and genetic testing services, with increased insurance coverage and preventive medicine fueling demand.

Asia-Pacific: Urbanization, higher incomes, and growing pet health awareness are boosting adoption of PCR testing, imaging, and point-of-care assays in markets such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. Local manufacturers are producing cost-effective solutions for broader market reach.

Latin America: Steady growth in Brazil and Mexico driven by rising pet ownership and disposable incomes. Clinics are equipping themselves with advanced analyzers and rapid tests, while infectious disease screening and collaborations with global firms expand access to modern diagnostics.

Middle East & Africa: Emerging market supported by veterinary infrastructure investments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Demand is growing for molecular diagnostics, genetic testing, and mobile platforms. GCC clinics are adopting high-end systems, while other regions benefit from public health surveillance tools.



United States: ~70% of households (87 million) report pet ownership as of 20222023, driving reliance on early detection and monitoring tools. Strong adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and molecular tests in clinics. Companies like Zoetis and IDEXX expand in-clinic capabilities alongside preventive care programs and telemedicine integration.

Germany: Preventive pet healthcare awareness is increasing, with dog and cat ownership rising from 40% to 46% between 2017 and 2024. Insurance coverage for diagnostics boosts accessibility, while at-home kits and digital health tracking tools gain popularity. Japan: Aging population and cultural fur-baby trend strengthen petowner bonds. Nearly 10 million cats and 9 million dogs outnumber children under 15. Demand for molecular tests, imaging, and AI-enabled diagnostics rises, with digital health apps like CatsMe! supporting proactive monitoring.

The market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on rapid testing kits, real-time diagnostics, and molecular testing platforms. Point-of-care devices, telemedicine integration, and smart diagnostics are key differentiators. Partnerships with clinics, hospitals, and tech providers enhance distribution and data integration capabilities.



Price competitiveness is vital in cost-sensitive regions, with bundled test panels and multi-analyte systems gaining traction.

Emerging regional players offer niche solutions for specific breeds or conditions, supported by collaborations with veterinary schools and research institutions.

Beyond hardware, cloud-based reporting, digital pet health records, and remote interpretation services are becoming part of full-service diagnostic ecosystems. Key players: IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis Inc., Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Virbac, Neogen Corporation, BioNote Inc., Randox Laboratories, Abaxis (Zoetis), Mars Petcare (Antech Diagnostics), Biomerieux SA, IDEXX BioAnalytics, Scil Animal Care Company GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, QIAGEN N.V.



July 2024: Mars acquired Cerba Healthcares stake in Cerba Vet and ANTAGENE, strengthening its Science & Diagnostics division.

January 2024: Zoetis expanded its Vetscan Imagyst platform with AI-powered urine sediment analysis for in-clinic evaluation.

May 2024: Zoetis launched the Vetscan OptiCell analyzer, an AI-driven cartridge-based hematology system for advanced in-clinic CBCs. February 2025: IDEXX announced strong demand for testing products, including a Cancer Dx screening test for canine lymphoma launching in the U.S. and Canada.