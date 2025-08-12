403
BTG Pactual Posts Record Profits And Pushes Beyond Brazil's Borders
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTG Pactual, a leading investment bank and financial services firm based in Brazil, has delivered its strongest quarter on record, showing financial strength that now places it ahead of older, more established banking rivals in Brazil.
In the second quarter of 2025, the bank booked an adjusted net profit of 4.18 billion reais (about $773 million), a 42% increase from the same period last year. Total revenue reached 8.29 billion reais, up 38.5%.
These results put BTG 's profitability well above Brazil's largest traditional banks. Its return on equity - a key measure of how much profit it makes from shareholders' money - climbed to 27.1%. Itaú reported 23.3%, Santander 16%, and Bradesco 14.6%.
This gap shows how efficiently BTG turns resources into earnings. The growth came from all parts of its business. Investment banking revenue jumped 40% thanks to more mergers and acquisitions and a rebound in debt market activity.
Corporate lending rose 37% as the bank grew its loan book to nearly 238 billion reais while keeping healthy profit margins. Sales and trading income increased 38% on strong client activity across markets.
BTG's wealth and asset management arms also expanded. Assets under management and administration topped 1.1 trillion reais.
Even with tough market conditions and high interest rates near 15%, the bank attracted 28 billion reais in new money to its funds during the quarter.
Beyond its home market, BTG is using acquisitions to move into new territory. In the latest quarter it agreed to buy HSBC 's operations in Uruguay for $175 million.
That deal adds five branches, $191 million in capital, and about 50,000 clients, giving BTG around 7% of Uruguay's retail banking market. The purchase opens new opportunities in retail, small business, corporate, and wealth management services in that country.
The“story behind the story” is that BTG is not just having a good quarter - it is changing the competitive map of South American banking. Most big banks in the region are growing slowly in a difficult economy.
BTG is growing quickly, increasing profits, and pushing into new markets at the same time. Its capital position is solid, with a Basel ratio of 16.2% and liquidity coverage of 170%, meaning it has a strong cushion against risks.
For international readers, this is an example of a Latin American bank that is no longer just competing at home. By combining strong domestic earnings with strategic, well-timed expansion abroad, BTG Pactual is positioning itself as a regional player.
It has ambitions to influence the financial landscape across borders. The company is doing this with numbers that show discipline and staying power, not just short-term momentum.
