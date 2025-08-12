Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Commodity Gains Shield Brazil From Domestic Cost Strain In July


2025-08-12 03:17:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's official statistics agency reports that inflation slowed more than expected in July. Consumer prices rose 5.23% over the previous year, down from 5.35% in June.

The central bank continues to hold Brazil's benchmark interest rate at 15%, the highest in nearly two decades, aiming to rein in prices that remain well above its 3% annual target.

This approach makes credit expensive and limits spending, especially for families and small businesses, but steady rates reflect ongoing uncertainty in global markets.

Lower transport, clothing, and education costs helped slow inflation, with transport prices rising just 3.6%, down from 5.1% in June. Clothing's rise eased to 4.1%, while education increased 6.2%. Communication costs also ticked down.

Despite these improvements, Brazilians paid much more for essentials like food and beverages, where prices jumped 7.4%. Housing and healthcare costs also edged up.



Business fortunes show a complex picture. Strong commodity exports gave Brazil's trade balance a boost. Official trade figures show exports climbed nearly 5% in July, totaling $32.3billion, while imports rose over 8%.

Argentina, Mexico, and the United States bought more Brazilian goods, with Argentina's purchases up over 40% year on year. Iron ore shipments hit a record, beef exports soared to an all-time high before new tariffs from the United States, and the manufacturing sector registered robust growth.
Brazil Balances High Costs and Strong Exports
Brazil's businesses took advantage of shifting trade patterns and higher demand abroad, but rising import costs-especially for machinery-suggest local industries are upgrading equipment to stay competitive.

The mix of expensive credit, persistent inflation, and commodity strength shapes a divided business landscape, with exporters benefiting while domestic manufacturers face cost pressures.

For global readers, Brazil 's results show how tough policy choices keep inflation from surging, but families still feel squeezed. High interest rates slow borrowing, growth, and local demand.

Yet rising exports show Brazilian companies can pivot quickly to new markets and opportunities, helping to offset weaker conditions at home.

These two headlines-slowing inflation but still above target, and resilient exports-define the story. Brazil's workers and businesses work hard to balance cost pressures, strong overseas demand, and tighter financial conditions.

Leaders keep monetary policy strict while families pay higher bills, and exporters fuel growth where possible, making Brazil both vulnerable and adaptable in a fast-changing global market.

MENAFN12082025007421016031ID1109919725

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search