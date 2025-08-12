Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Facing Tariff Deadlock, Switzerland Eyes Sports Celebrities For Unlikely U.S. Mission


2025-08-12 03:17:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Switzerland is weighing an unconventional tactic in its standoff with Washington over steep new trade tariffs-sending two of its most famous citizens, tennis legend Roger Federer and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to appeal directly to President Donald Trump.

The idea comes after the United States imposed a 39% tariff on major Swiss exports, including watches, chocolate, and precision machinery. The measures have alarmed Swiss manufacturers, who warn of possible layoffs, reduced production, and significant revenue losses.

In early August, President Karin Keller-Sutter led a high-level delegation to Washington seeking relief. The mission ended without concessions: U.S. officials rejected requests to lower the tariffs, and the Swiss team failed to secure a meeting with Trump, who authorized the measures.

The outcome drew criticism from Swiss media, business associations, and opposition lawmakers, who questioned the government's strategy and preparedness.

Analysts say Bern underestimated the political environment in Washington and struggled to adapt to the U.S. administration's unorthodox negotiation style.


Switzerland Weighs Celebrity Envoys to Ease Tariff Tensions with US
Amid the impasse, some Swiss politicians are pushing for a high-profile alternative. Federer and Infantino-both Swiss nationals with personal ties to Trump-are seen by supporters as potential envoys capable of opening informal lines of communication.

They point to Trump 's long-standing admiration for prominent athletes as a possible advantage. Keller-Sutter has not dismissed the proposal, calling it“unconventional but worth considering,” while acknowledging there is no guarantee of success.

The move reflects the mounting pressure on Swiss policymakers as industries brace for the economic impact of prolonged tariffs. It also marks a rare departure from Switzerland's tradition of discreet, formal diplomacy.

Whether celebrity-led outreach can influence Washington's trade stance remains uncertain, but the debate underscores the stakes for a country whose export-driven economy depends on stable U.S. market access.

MENAFN12082025007421016031ID1109919724

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search