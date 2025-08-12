403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Facing Tariff Deadlock, Switzerland Eyes Sports Celebrities For Unlikely U.S. Mission
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Switzerland is weighing an unconventional tactic in its standoff with Washington over steep new trade tariffs-sending two of its most famous citizens, tennis legend Roger Federer and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, to appeal directly to President Donald Trump.
The idea comes after the United States imposed a 39% tariff on major Swiss exports, including watches, chocolate, and precision machinery. The measures have alarmed Swiss manufacturers, who warn of possible layoffs, reduced production, and significant revenue losses.
In early August, President Karin Keller-Sutter led a high-level delegation to Washington seeking relief. The mission ended without concessions: U.S. officials rejected requests to lower the tariffs, and the Swiss team failed to secure a meeting with Trump, who authorized the measures.
The outcome drew criticism from Swiss media, business associations, and opposition lawmakers, who questioned the government's strategy and preparedness.
Analysts say Bern underestimated the political environment in Washington and struggled to adapt to the U.S. administration's unorthodox negotiation style.
Switzerland Weighs Celebrity Envoys to Ease Tariff Tensions with US
Amid the impasse, some Swiss politicians are pushing for a high-profile alternative. Federer and Infantino-both Swiss nationals with personal ties to Trump-are seen by supporters as potential envoys capable of opening informal lines of communication.
They point to Trump 's long-standing admiration for prominent athletes as a possible advantage. Keller-Sutter has not dismissed the proposal, calling it“unconventional but worth considering,” while acknowledging there is no guarantee of success.
The move reflects the mounting pressure on Swiss policymakers as industries brace for the economic impact of prolonged tariffs. It also marks a rare departure from Switzerland's tradition of discreet, formal diplomacy.
Whether celebrity-led outreach can influence Washington's trade stance remains uncertain, but the debate underscores the stakes for a country whose export-driven economy depends on stable U.S. market access.
The idea comes after the United States imposed a 39% tariff on major Swiss exports, including watches, chocolate, and precision machinery. The measures have alarmed Swiss manufacturers, who warn of possible layoffs, reduced production, and significant revenue losses.
In early August, President Karin Keller-Sutter led a high-level delegation to Washington seeking relief. The mission ended without concessions: U.S. officials rejected requests to lower the tariffs, and the Swiss team failed to secure a meeting with Trump, who authorized the measures.
The outcome drew criticism from Swiss media, business associations, and opposition lawmakers, who questioned the government's strategy and preparedness.
Analysts say Bern underestimated the political environment in Washington and struggled to adapt to the U.S. administration's unorthodox negotiation style.
Switzerland Weighs Celebrity Envoys to Ease Tariff Tensions with US
Amid the impasse, some Swiss politicians are pushing for a high-profile alternative. Federer and Infantino-both Swiss nationals with personal ties to Trump-are seen by supporters as potential envoys capable of opening informal lines of communication.
They point to Trump 's long-standing admiration for prominent athletes as a possible advantage. Keller-Sutter has not dismissed the proposal, calling it“unconventional but worth considering,” while acknowledging there is no guarantee of success.
The move reflects the mounting pressure on Swiss policymakers as industries brace for the economic impact of prolonged tariffs. It also marks a rare departure from Switzerland's tradition of discreet, formal diplomacy.
Whether celebrity-led outreach can influence Washington's trade stance remains uncertain, but the debate underscores the stakes for a country whose export-driven economy depends on stable U.S. market access.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment