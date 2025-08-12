403
Botswana's Political Shift: Breaking Free From Decades Of One-Party Rule Amid Diamond Woes And Economic Pressures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) In the heart of southern Africa lies Botswana, a landlocked nation often called the "African miracle" for its steady growth and peaceful democracy since gaining independence from Britain in 1966.
For nearly six decades, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) held power, building a reputation for careful management of the country's vast diamond wealth.
But on October 30, 2024, voters delivered a dramatic change, ousting the BDP in a landslide. The opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko, won 36 out of 61 parliamentary seats, while the BDP secured only four.
Two other opposition groups, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP), took 13 and five seats, respectively, giving the opposition a clear majority.
This ended the BDP's uninterrupted rule, marking the first power transfer in Botswana's history. The defeat of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who had been in office since 2018, was swift and humiliating.
Early results showed his party crumbling in both cities and rural areas, traditional strongholds. Masisi, a former teacher and close ally of ex-President Ian Khama, quickly conceded on November 1, 2024, promising a smooth handover.
"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a seamless transition process," he said in a press conference, praising the election as free and fair. This gracious exit stood out in a region where leaders often cling to power through disputes or violence.
Boko, a 55-year-old Harvard-trained lawyer and human rights activist, was sworn in that same day, becoming Botswana 's sixth president. His victory tapped into widespread frustration over rising inequality, joblessness, and the feeling that diamond riches weren't reaching ordinary people.
To understand this shift, look back at Botswana's story. At independence, it was one of Africa's poorest countries, reliant on cattle farming and aid. Then came diamonds.
Discovered in the 1970s, they turned Botswana into a middle-income nation with one of the continent's highest per capita incomes-around $6,600 in 2024.
The government partnered with De Beers, a South African mining giant now owned by Anglo American, forming Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture that mines most of the gems.
Diamonds make up about 90% of exports and 40% of government revenue, funding free education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Under BDP leaders like Seretse Khama (1966-1980), Quett Masire (1980-1998), Festus Mogae (1998-2008), and Ian Khama (2008-2018), the party emphasized stability and anti-corruption, avoiding the resource mismanagement seen in places like Zimbabwe or Angola.
But cracks appeared under Ian Khama, son of the founding president. His authoritarian style, including wildlife hunting bans that hurt rural communities, created rifts.
When Masisi took over in 2018, he reversed some policies but fell out with Khama, who quit the BDP in 2019 and formed the BPF. This split weakened the ruling party.
Masisi tried to assert more control over diamonds, pushing for Botswana to get a bigger cut from sales. In 2023, tensions peaked when he threatened to end the De Beers partnership if demands weren't met.
A new deal was eventually signed, allowing Botswana to sell 30% of rough diamonds independently, rising to 50% over 10 years.
But global diamond prices plunged due to weak demand from China and the U.S., plus competition from lab-grown stones that are 80% cheaper and identical in quality.
By 2024, the economy was hurting. Growth slowed to 1% from a projected 4%, foreign reserves fell from $7.4 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion, and unemployment hit 27%, with youth joblessness at 36%.
Inequality remained high, with a Gini coefficient of 0.53-one of Africa's worst. In May 2024, the health ministry urged people to use services "sparingly" due to funding shortages, highlighting how diamond slumps hit public services.
Mines like Jwaneng, the world's richest by value, faced production cuts as stockpiles grew. Voters, especially the young (over 60% under 30), blamed the BDP for not diversifying into tourism, agriculture, or tech fast enough.
Boko's campaign promised jobs, better healthcare, and using diamond money for Batswana first, resonating with those tired of elite control. Boko's early moves showed boldness.
In January 2025, he pushed to finalize the De Beers sales pact, aiming for more transparency. By February, a deal extended mining licenses to 2054, with Botswana's share rising to 50% and a $75 million "Diamonds for Development Fund" for jobs and skills training.
He also reviewed mining contracts and promoted ethical sourcing to boost demand for natural diamonds. But challenges mounted. By July 2025, Boko criticized De Beers for poor sales, threatening takeover: "Diamonds are not being sold... We will take the diamonds and see what we can do with them."
This reflected ongoing tensions, as ex-President Masisi accused Boko of accepting a bad deal in April 2025. De Beers CEO Al Cook met Boko in August 2025, noting full purchases resuming but warning of market woes.
Diversification is key. Botswana has coal, copper, manganese, and potential in renewables and fintech. The K.Hill manganese project could start production by 2027, and soda ash from Sua Pan supports industry.
Tourism, with the Okavango Delta, and beef exports offer paths away from diamonds. Boko aims for 3.8% GDP growth in 2025, driven by exports and lower inflation supporting spending.
Why does this matter, in simple words? Botswana shows how even stable countries can face big changes when resources dry up or markets shift. Diamonds built schools and roads, but over-reliance left many jobless and poor.
It's like putting all your eggs in one basket-if the basket breaks, everything suffers. Lab-grown diamonds are like cheaper copies that steal the market, forcing countries to adapt fast.
This "resource curse" hits many African nations: wealth from mines or oil, but little shared benefit or backup plans.
