WWE Stars React After Scarlett Confirms Karrion Kross Exit And Shares Emotional Message

Scarlett has officially confirmed her departure from WWE, ending weeks of speculation about her and Karrion Kross' future with the company.

In recent months, fans had been vocal about wanting to see a bigger push for Kross and Scarlett. Their appearances consistently drew positive responses from live crowds and social media, but the anticipated push never came. With their contracts now expired, WWE reportedly chose not to renew their deals.

Taking to Instagram, Scarlett described her time in WWE as“incredible” and said it was the best locker room she had ever been part of. She referred to her colleagues as“family” and expressed deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering support. In the same post, she confirmed that Karrion Kross was also leaving the company and shared that they were now open to accepting bookings with other promotions.

Her heartfelt message drew immediate attention from across the wrestling community. Several WWE stars, past and present, reacted by liking the post, including Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Chelsea Green, Karrion Kross himself, and Gigi Dolin.

Others went a step further, leaving supportive comments. Names such as Blake Monroe, Naomi, Jacy Jayne, Cathy Kelley, Jade Cargill, Aja Smith, Jackie Redmond, Natalya, Katana Chance, Kit Wilson, Nikki Bella, Lexis King, Thea Hail, and Nikkita Lyons shared warm words under Scarlett's post. Many wished her success in her next chapter, while others praised her contributions during her time in the company.

The announcement comes after a stretch in which Kross and Scarlett appeared regularly but without a significant storyline direction. Despite strong fan backing, creative plans did not align to give them the momentum many expected.

For now, Scarlett and Kross have not revealed where they will appear next. Their openness to bookings leaves the door wide open for appearances across wrestling promotions worldwide. Whether or not they eventually return to WWE remains uncertain, but their impact during their run has left a lasting impression on both fans and peers.