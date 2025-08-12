Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Insmed Announces FDA Approval For Drug To Treat Chronic Lung Disease

2025-08-12 03:17:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Insmed (INSM) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Brinsupri drug in the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Bronchiectasis is a serious, chronic lung disease in which the lung bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation, and lung tissue damage. Symptoms include chronic cough, excessive sputum production, shortness of breath, and repeated respiratory infections, which can worsen the underlying condition.

