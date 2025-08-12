Insmed Announces FDA Approval For Drug To Treat Chronic Lung Disease

Insmed (INSM) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Brinsupri drug in the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

Bronchiectasis is a serious, chronic lung disease in which the lung bronchi become permanently dilated due to a cycle of infection, inflammation, and lung tissue damage. Symptoms include chronic cough, excessive sputum production, shortness of breath, and repeated respiratory infections, which can worsen the underlying condition.

