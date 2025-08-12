This Stock Has Gained Over 900% In A Year, Company Among DOE's 11 Picks For Reactor Pilot Program: More Details Inside

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has officially selected Oklo Inc. (OKLO) to participate in its newly formed Reactor Pilot Program. As part of a major initiative under President Donald Trump's energy agenda, the DOE has chosen 11 advanced nuclear reactor projects for the program.

The selected companies will collaborate with the DOE to push their reactor designs toward operational status. The goal is to build, run, and reach criticality on at least three test reactors through a specialized DOE authorization process by July 4, 2026.

Oklo stock traded over 5% higher on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in 'neutral' territory while message volume improved to 'high' from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.

OKLO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 12, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 1,186% surge in user message volume as of Tuesday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user said the company will be a 'major player in the energy sector.'

Unlike traditional pathways involving national labs, these projects will proceed at external sites, using DOE's authority under the Atomic Energy Act to speed up testing and development. The approach is expected to open doors for private investment and pave the way for future commercial licensing.

“President Trump's Reactor Pilot Program is a call to action,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy James P. Danly.“These companies aim to all safely achieve criticality by Independence Day, and DOE will do everything we can to support their efforts.”

William Blair's analyst Jed Dorsheimer pointed to the company's growing regulatory traction and a strong network of alliances, which boosts confidence in its goal of launching its first powerhouse by late 2027.

Oklo stock has gained over 254% year-to-date and over 967% in the last 12 months.

