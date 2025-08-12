5 Clues That Prove Sami Zayn Could Be Wrapping Up His WWE RAW Run

Is Sami Zayn's time on RAW ending? Here are five signs pointing to a possible move.

Sami Zayn has chased the World Heavyweight Championship for months, but the picture is jammed with LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns. With Seth Rollins holding the gold, there's no space left for Zayn. This could push him toward SmackDown to chase other opportunities.

Friday nights are full of top heels like Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, Aleister Black, and Brock Lesnar. SmackDown's lack of major babyfaces might make Zayn the perfect fit to fill that gap and take on the brand's biggest villains.

On RAW, Solo Sikoa and his crew blindsided Zayn during his match with Rusev. This came after Zayn scored a surprise win over the United States Champion on SmackDown. The attack suggests a developing rivalry with Sikoa, likely to unfold on the blue brand.

Rumors once linked Zayn to a WrestleMania title shot, but with Seth Rollins holding the belt and WWE seemingly building toward Roman Reigns vs. Rollins for next year's Show of Shows, Zayn looks left out. This lack of a long-term RAW plan could send him elsewhere.

Since joining RAW in April 2023, Zayn has faced nearly every major name: Gunther, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Karrion Kross. His creative direction feels tapped out, making a SmackDown move a logical way to refresh his career.