Who Is Linsey Davis? News Anchor Reveals Years-Long Battle With Fibroids
Like many, Davis suffered silently, only discussing it with her gynecologist. "I normalized the discomfort," she admits.
Her journey started mildly in 2012 when doctors warned pregnancy might be hard. But she defied odds, welcoming son Ayden in 2014. For years, she pushed through fatigue and heavy periods while reporting major news events. Now, she's breaking her silence:“If I'd known others' stories, I wouldn't have felt alone”.
Everything changed six years after childbirth. Davis faced "drastically bad" two-week periods with intense bleeding and bloating so severe she looked "six months pregnant."
In 2021, surgery removed six fibroids, bringing temporary relief. But 18 months ago, a lump in her abdomen revealed 13 new fibroids, mistaken at first for a hernia.
The growths forced tough choices: another surgery, a blood-blocking procedure, or a hysterectomy (removing the uterus).
As symptoms disrupted her life, Davis scheduled interviews around her menstrual cycle and hid bloating with loose clothes.
While co-hosting the 2025 Oscars pre-show, Davis' fibroid bloating sparked pregnancy rumors online. "It was embarrassing," she recalls. The public chatter pushed her to choose a hysterectomy, scheduled for August 15, the only permanent solution.
Her decision highlights a stark reality: Black women develop fibroids 3x more often, with genetics and vitamin D deficiencies playing roles.
Davis now leads a movement to transform women's health conversations. Her goal? Helping others avoid silent suffering.Also Read | Apple co-founder Wozniak says YouTube ignored fraudulent Bitcoin promotion
Open dialogue, she argues, is healthier than "solving it alone." With 70-80% of women affected by fibroids, and Black women at highest risk, with medical experts urging symptom tracking (heavy bleeding, back pain, frequent urination) and early doctor visits, according to reports.
