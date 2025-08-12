Caught On Camera: Lightning Hits Transformer In Mount Pleasant, Causes Fiery Blast
In a dashcam video released by police, steady rain lashes a patrol car's windshield as it travels down the busy roadway. Suddenly, a blinding flash hits on the left side of the screen. A transformer explodes. On the opposite side, a utility pole throws off quick sparks.
The power cut was immediate. Traffic lights at the intersection went dark, forcing drivers to slow down and navigate carefully through.Officers deployed to intersections
Police posted the dramatic clip on X with the caption,“A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and @DominionEnergy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires.” No injuries were reported, but the lightning strike knocked down wires in the area, People noted. Dominion Energy crews were dispatched to make the scene safe.
Seven intersections lost traffic control. More than a dozen officers and community service officers stepped in to guide drivers. By about 12:30 pm, a portion of Highway 17 was closed so utility workers could repair damage. The road reopened at 2:18 pm, police confirmed to People.
Residents who witnessed the strike described a deafening boom followed by the smell of burnt metal. Some said they saw a“ball of fire” in the sky before the transformer blew.
The incident happened as a line of strong storms swept through the Lowcountry, bringing heavy rain and street flooding. Charleston officials closed multiple roads. The National Weather Service said one to two inches of rain fell quickly, with more expected.
Social media users reacted instantly to the dashcam clip.“Shocking, positively shocking,” one person wrote. Another posted,“Bet that made a heck of a racket.” Others kept their comments short:“Insane!” and“Oh my gosh!”
South Carolina Public Radio reported that a flash flood watch remained in place through August 12. Authorities urged drivers to avoid flooded streets and to treat all intersections with dark signals as four-way stops.FAQsWhere did the lightning strike happen?
At Hwy 17 and Shelmore Boulevard in Mount Pleasant, SC.Was anyone hurt in the incident?
No injuries were reported.How long was traffic affected?
Roughly three hours before all lanes reopened.What caused the fireball?
The lightning hit a transformer, sparking the explosion.
