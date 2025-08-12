Introducing Pour Tous: The First Skincare Brand Made For Gen Alpha And Gen Z

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With most products on the market feeling either too juvenile or too mature, Pour Tous bridges the gap with high-quality, science-backed formulas that are effective yet gentle, sophisticated yet playful. Each product was tested and approved by the founders' own children, resulting in a thoughtful, high-performing line that empowers young people to care for their skin with confidence while building healthy habits early on.

At the heart of the line is a customizable serum system featuring three targeted boosters: Hydrate, Shimmer, and Refresh, each designed to support skin's changing needs. All products are cruelty-free, formulated for sensitive skin, and sustainably manufactured. Pour Tous meets both Sephora Clean and European safety standards, reimagining skincare for a new generation.

"Pour Tous was born from real parenting experiences and the desire to build something both functional and meaningful," said the co-founding team. "We wanted our kids to feel seen, heard, and supported through products that reflect their individuality and values and we couldn't find anything on the market that did that. So, we made it ourselves."

Starting today, Pour Tous is officially available on Amazon and PourTousSkin , offering a lineup of high-quality skincare essentials at accessible price points. The debut collection includes:



The Cleanser ($22): A gentle, non-stripping face wash that removes sweat, oil, and dirt while maintaining hydration. Formulated with Prickly Pear Extract, Glycolipids, and Glycerin to leave skin feeling clean and soft.

The Moisturizer ($26): A lightweight, fast-absorbing cream that delivers long-lasting hydration with a barrier-supporting finish. Packed with Cucumber Fruit Water, MCT Oil, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, and amino acids to soothe skin and protect against free radicals and blue light.

The Serum Base ($20): A silky, fragrance-free serum designed as the foundation for custom booster blends. Made with Cucumber Fruit Water, Niacinamide, Rice and Sea Plant Extracts, Vitamin E, and Natural Prebiotics to calm redness, support the skin barrier, and promote a healthy glow.

Hydrate Booster ($15): A hydration-boosting add-on for dry or dehydrated skin, powered by Marimoist, a smart blend of Hyaluronic Acid and Sea Plant Extract.

Shimmer Booster ($15): Vitamin C brightens and evens skin tone while subtle mica flecks deliver a natural, lit-from-within shimmer. Refresh Booster ($15): A calming blend of Mushroom Extracts and Chamomile that helps reduce redness, soothe irritation, and strengthen the skin's natural barrier.

As demand rises for ethical, age-appropriate skincare for young users, Pour Tous stands out by combining authenticity, clinical integrity, and a strong sense of community. True to its name, which means 'for all', Pour Tous believes great skin shouldn't have an age limit, a hefty price tag, or a boring routine.

For more information, visit pourtousskin or follow @pourtousskin on social media.

About Pour Tous:

Pour Tous is a modern skincare brand redefining the category for tweens and teens ages 8+, with safe, science-backed formulas and a sophisticated aesthetic that speaks to Gen Alpha and Gen Z. Founded by seven Southern California moms raising 18 kids, the brand was born from a shared desire to create age-appropriate, effective skincare that's fun, inclusive, and environmentally conscious. All products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, meet Sephora Clean and European standards, and sustainably manufactured. At its core is a customizable serum system with targeted boosters-Hydrate, Shimmer, and Refresh-designed to empower young users to build confidence and healthy habits. Pour Tous means "for all"-because great skincare should be accessible, safe, and never boring.

