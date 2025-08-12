The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Amor R. Mehta, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Amor R. Mehta, a distinguished neurologist and epilepsy specialist, is the founder of his private practice, where he focuses on early diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy and other complex neurological disorders. His expertise extends beyond epilepsy to include complex migraines, post-COVID neurological complications, Alzheimer's disease, cognitive disorders such as dementia, and other neurological conditions except multiple sclerosis and/or neuromuscular conditions. With a patient-centered approach, Dr. Mehta is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge neurological care to improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Mehta's academic journey began with a Bachelor of Science in Neurosciences from Northwestern University, followed by his Doctor of Medicine degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. His training continued at UMDNJ/Rutgers University, where he completed his internship, and at New York University-affiliated hospitals, where he completed both his neurology residency and epilepsy fellowship. He is board-certified in neurology and epilepsy, ensuring a high level of expertise in his field.

Actively involved in professional organizations, Dr. Mehta is a member of the American Epilepsy Society and the American Academy of Neurology, keeping him at the forefront of advancements in neurological research and patient care.

Beyond his professional endeavors, family plays a significant role in Dr. Mehta's life. He expresses gratitude to his parents, Dr. Monica Mehta and Ruyintan Mehta, for their unwavering support. He has been happily married to Philana Sun for nearly 17 years, and together they have three sons.

Looking ahead, Dr. Mehta is committed to expanding clinical research in epilepsy and other neurological conditions, enhancing early diagnostic techniques for epilepsy and other complex neurological disorders, and increasing patient education and awareness on neurological health. His practice, Neurology Center for Epilepsy and Seizures, LLC, leads the way with implementing an "Epilepsy Medical Home" model of care where all patients with epilepsy will be able to received advanced and comprehensive, multidisciplinary care including advanced neurodiagnostic procedures such as long term video EEG monitoring will all be available under one roof without utilizing expensive, hospital-based resources. Through his dedication to both clinical excellence and medical research, he continues to make significant strides in the field of neurology and epilepsy care.

